Toronto
6 Massive Snow Tubing Hills In Ontario That You’ll Want To Experience This Winter

Race your friends to the bottom! ❄️

@miss.jellyy | Instagram, @jazzangelhsc | Instagram

Grab your toque and mittens; here are six massive snow tubing hills in Ontario you'll want to experience this winter.

You'll have so much fun feeling like a kid again, racing your friends to the bottom. There are locations across the province so that you can look for the one closest to you.

Horseshoe Resort

Price: $26+ per person

Address: 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., Barrie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun sliding down one of Ontario's longest snow tubing hills.

Website

Chicopee Tube Park

Price: $36 per person

Address: 1600 River Rd. E., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can buy a pass for unlimited tubing for 90 minutes.

Website

The ROC

Price: $25 per person

Address: 26479 Civic Centre Rd., Keswick, ON

Why You Need To Go: The park has multiple exhilarating snow tubing lanes that you'll want to try.

Website

Boler Mountain

Price: $20+ per person

Address: 689 Griffith St., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: Thrillseekers will love this tube park as you can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour!

Website

Ski Snow Valley

Price: $20+ per person

Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is no need to drag your tub back up the hill. Instead, you can ride one of the lifts and slide down a 10-story tall slide.

Website

Mount Chinguacousy

Price: TBA

Address: 9050 Bramalea Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Brampton tube park is only a short drive from downtown Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

