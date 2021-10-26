Trending Tags

8 Enchanting Ontario Hikes That Lead You Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland

Let it snow! ❄️

@wandering_outside | Instagram, @anouk_valentine | Instagram

There is nothing like a fresh layer of snow to make everything look more breathtaking. So instead of being cooped up all winter long, here are enchanting Ontario hikes that lead you through a glistening wonderland.

From a path to a frozen waterfall to a dog-friendly trail, there are options for everyone. So once the cold weather arrives, it is time to grab your mug of peppermint mocha and watch the snowflakes dance across the sky.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: $13.72 day use pass

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is less than an hour from Toronto, and here you can walk or snowshoe through a snowcovered canyon.

Website

Hilton Falls Conservation Area

Price: $9.50+ per person

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The conservation area looks straight out of a winter dreamland. Here you can see a sparkling frozen waterfall and adorable Chickadees flying all around you.

Website

Arrowhead Provincial Park

Price: $18.58 day use fee

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can scratch tons of winter activities off your bucket list like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, tubing or skating through the forest.

Website

Forks Of The Credit Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Address: 17760 McLaren Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This park is close to Toronto and part of the famous Bruce Trail. If you are looking to escape the bustling city, it makes a fantastic weekend road trip.

Website

Bon Echo Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Address: 16151 Hwy. 41, Cloyne, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are trails for every level of hiker, from a short 1.4-kilometre path that is dog-friendly to longer treks that will take a few hours.

Website

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a fantastic budget-friendly spot to spend the afternoon and soak in all the sights, as there is no admission fee to visit.

Website

Glen Stewart Park

Price: Free

Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON M4E 2X8

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can follow the boardwalk trail past snow-covered trees.

Website

Scenic Caves Nordic Centre

Price: $23+ per person

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are 27-kilometre of trails to explore, including crossing Southern Ontario's longest Suspension Footbridge.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

