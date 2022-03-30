The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Has Died At 33 & His Wife Says He 'Fought Until The Very End'
"Tom was the centre of our world."
The Wanted singer Tom Parker died Wednesday at the age of 33, after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
Parker died “with all of his family by his side,” his wife, Kelsey Parker, announced on her Instagram.
“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” wrote his wife in the emotional post.
The couple got married in 2018 and shared two young children, a daughter born in 2019 and a son born in 2020, reported the BBC.
“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” continued her post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”
Parker first revealed via an Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, while his wife was still pregnant with their second child.
Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumour with no cure, reported Today.
“There’s no easy way to say this, but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour, and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he informed his followers on the Instagram post.
“We are all absolutely devastated, but we are gonna fight this all the way,” Parker wrote.
“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity, and together, we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle, but with everyone’s love and support, we are going to beat this.”
The Wanted also shared the news on their public Instagram account and shared that the bandmates were with Parker during his final moments.
“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates,” read the post.
“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”
Parker had stepped away from his career due to his diagnosis, although he did make a surprise appearance with The Wanted at a concert earlier this month.
@TomParker no amount of words could ever express how much we absolutely love the bones of you you really are incredible Tommy P pic.twitter.com/6J7LowmvBJ— LaurenSykess_ \ud83e\udd8b (@LaurenSykess_ \ud83e\udd8b) 1647430438
His last tweet was a teaser for his autobiography, titled Hope, which is due out in July.
"This is not a book about dying," he wrote. "It's a book about living."