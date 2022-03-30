Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tom parker

The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Has Died At 33 & His Wife Says He 'Fought Until The Very End'

"Tom was the centre of our world."

Global Staff Writer
Tom Parker. Right: The Wanted performing.

Tom Parker. Right: The Wanted performing.

@thewantedmusic | Instagram

The Wanted singer Tom Parker died Wednesday at the age of 33, after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Parker died “with all of his family by his side,” his wife, Kelsey Parker, announced on her Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” wrote his wife in the emotional post.

The couple got married in 2018 and shared two young children, a daughter born in 2019 and a son born in 2020, reported the BBC.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” continued her post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

Parker first revealed via an Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, while his wife was still pregnant with their second child.

Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumour with no cure, reported Today.

“There’s no easy way to say this, but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour, and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he informed his followers on the Instagram post.

“We are all absolutely devastated, but we are gonna fight this all the way,” Parker wrote.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity, and together, we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle, but with everyone’s love and support, we are going to beat this.”

The Wanted also shared the news on their public Instagram account and shared that the bandmates were with Parker during his final moments.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates,” read the post.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Parker had stepped away from his career due to his diagnosis, although he did make a surprise appearance with The Wanted at a concert earlier this month.

His last tweet was a teaser for his autobiography, titled Hope, which is due out in July.

"This is not a book about dying," he wrote. "It's a book about living."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...