'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Fiancée Has Died & It Happened Just Hours Before Their Wedding
"We never made it to the altar."
Tom Mann, a former contestant on the reality show X Factor, has posted a devastating tribute to his fiancée Dani Hampson on Instagram, after she died a few hours before they were supposed to get married.
The crushing development happened Saturday morning, shortly before the two were scheduled to say "I do" at the altar.
"What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," he wrote in a post to his followers on Monday.
"I can't believe I am writing these words, but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 18," said the first sentence of his caption. "I feel like I have cried an ocean."
"We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."
Mann did not reveal the cause of Hampson's death.
The couple shares a son, Bowie Andrew Mann, who was born on October 18, 2021, making him less than a year old at the time of his mother's death.
"I am completely broken trying to process this, and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," Mann wrote.
"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become, but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."
Hampson, 34, was a PR executive and dancer for groups like Little Mix and Take That, reported the BBC.
Her final dance performance was for Harry Styles' music video for Treat People With Kindness in 2021,before she became a mother.
Mann participated in the 11th season of X Factor in 2014 and was placed in a boyband formed on the show called Stereo Kicks. They came fifth place in the season.
After his X Factor gig, Mann became a songwriter for artists like Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan, reported Sky News.
Several stars left tributes under Mann's posts, including British artist Hrvy, who commented: "so so so sorry Tom, we all love you. thinking of you, man."
Mann ended his post by saying: "I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving, and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."