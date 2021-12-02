Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canadian tiktok

A Canadian TikToker Reveals The 5 Most Tragic Pickup Lines By Men Sliding Into Her DMs

Come on guys... jeez!

A Canadian TikToker Reveals The 5 Most Tragic Pick Up Lines By Men Sliding Into Her DMs
Sherri Dru | TikTok

A woman from Alberta is getting a lot of reactions to her TikTok videos after she started posting about her quest to find love.

Sherri Dru, 41, from Edmonton, has been single for a year and uses Facebook Dating and Hinge in the hopes of meeting her next life partner.

However, in her videos, she highlights some of the random, gross and inappropriate bios and messages she sees while attempting to meet guys online.

She sent Narcity some of the worst DMs she's received, and while we were unable to publish some of them because they are definitely NSFW, others are just so awkward and tragic they deserve a mention.

Eating Jell-O

Courtesy of Sherri Dru

Who doesn't like Jell-O? But maybe not something to mention in your opening line.

'You Seem Healthy'

Courtesy of Sherri Dru

Sherri covered this man's face to protect his identity after he sent this slightly odd message.

'You're Not Cute Enough'

Courtesy of Sherri Dru

Sherri put this guy in his place after he commented on her physical appearance.

She told him: "You're not cute enough to just hook up with. Good luck to you."

Roses Are Red...

Courtesy of Sherri Dru

Being serenaded by a poem of love — magical, eh? As you see above, this guy's opening lines need some crafting.

Brutal blow from Sherri.

'Stare Into Those Eyes'

Courtesy of Sherri Dru

This would probably be a nice message had they been dating for a few months or years.

But as a first message, it's on the creepy side.

From Your Site Articles

This TikToker Ordered A ‘Stanley Cup’ From Tim Hortons & He Says It’s 10/10 (VIDEO)

"A Stanley Cup and a Wayne Gretzky, please!" 🇨🇦

_benoit | TikTok

Stanley Cup — anyone? This Canadian TikToker keeps ordering off-menu items at Tim Hortons and apparently this one gets full marks.

While most of us have customized our Timmies order at some point, other customers clearly expect more than just a classic double-double.

Keep Reading Show less

These 5 TikToks Show 'Only In Canada' Moments & They're Hilariously Accurate

"You want to come out and hack a dart?" 😅

kopke613 | TikTok, ohmygoditstom | TikTok

When it comes to things that are uniquely Canadian, the Great White North has quite a few things that can be labelled as "only in Canada."

Over on TikTok, creators are highlighting moments that are so hilariously spot on, like @kopke613's sketch on "Sh*t you only hear in Canada."

Keep Reading Show less

A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Your Bags & It’s Weirdly Hypnotic

We can't take our eyes off it!

djsugue | TikTok

A baggage handler at Vancouver Airport has given his TikTok followers a rare glimpse into how they stack travellers' bags for a flight.

The worker, known as @djsugue on TikTok, has already amassed 3.8 million likes and 75,000 followers for his videos from the airport.

Keep Reading Show less

People On TikTok Are Shocked After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Pets

Commenters called it "heartbreaking." 💔

Jagodka | Dreamstime, Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime

People on TikTok have mixed feelings after a Vancouver Airport worker posted videos showing how pets are transported on airplanes.

TikTok user @djsugue posted different videos giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how luggage is loaded onto a flight.

Keep Reading Show less