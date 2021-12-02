A Canadian TikToker Reveals The 5 Most Tragic Pickup Lines By Men Sliding Into Her DMs
Come on guys... jeez!
A woman from Alberta is getting a lot of reactions to her TikTok videos after she started posting about her quest to find love.
Sherri Dru, 41, from Edmonton, has been single for a year and uses Facebook Dating and Hinge in the hopes of meeting her next life partner.
However, in her videos, she highlights some of the random, gross and inappropriate bios and messages she sees while attempting to meet guys online.
She sent Narcity some of the worst DMs she's received, and while we were unable to publish some of them because they are definitely NSFW, others are just so awkward and tragic they deserve a mention.
Eating Jell-O
Who doesn't like Jell-O? But maybe not something to mention in your opening line.
'You Seem Healthy'
Sherri covered this man's face to protect his identity after he sent this slightly odd message.
'You're Not Cute Enough'
Sherri put this guy in his place after he commented on her physical appearance.
She told him: "You're not cute enough to just hook up with. Good luck to you."
Roses Are Red...
Being serenaded by a poem of love — magical, eh? As you see above, this guy's opening lines need some crafting.
Brutal blow from Sherri.
'Stare Into Those Eyes'
This would probably be a nice message had they been dating for a few months or years.
But as a first message, it's on the creepy side.