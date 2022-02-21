Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Women Are Sharing Horror Stories Of The Most Insecure Men They've Ever Dated

Can you relate?

Western Canada Editor
Women Are Sharing Horror Stories Of The Most Insecure Men They've Ever Dated
Motortion | Dreamstime

Women on Reddit have been sharing their experiences of the most insecure men they've met in their dating lives.

The post, created by user Morganlovesu, asked, "Women of Reddit, what are your insecure men horror stories" and there were plenty of people willing to share their stories as the post attracted more than 800 comments.

One person said that she was dumped because the man she was dating thought she had slept with two more people than him.

from AskWomen

Another man clearly had a complex about his height — or lack of.

The woman said that she wore heels to a Halloween party before realizing that this made her taller than her date. Apparently he was not impressed.

from AskWomen

One Reddit user said that her other half always had to talk about his previous relationships, even if they weren't asked too.

from AskWomen

One posted an upsetting interaction when she claims she was made to choose between spending time with her dying mother or her partner.

Another liked to shoot some pool, but did not like it if he didn't win.

The poster said: "He asked me if I was any good and I said I had good and bad days. He responded “Well, if you beat me, we’ll have to play something else so I can beat you. I should have ended all communication at that point."

Another person said their ex used to compared her to his mother.

from AskWomen

The thread has received hundreds of comments reacting to some of the stories.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

9 WTF Profiles I Saw On Dating Apps That Made Me Almost Lose Faith In Humanity

Maybe don't talk about helicoptering your penis in your bio?

Good Faces Agency | Unsplash

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

For many years, I looked for love on dating apps. I met a few good guys (and a few not-so-good ones) online before I finally settled down with my boyfriend, but man oh man, it's been a wild ride.

Keep ReadingShow less

Seth Rogen Has Some Dating Advice After He Cried Into Mac 'n' Cheese On A Date (VIDEO)

He also spoke about his mom's tweet about her sex life. 👀

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @sethrogen | Instagram

Although he's happily married now, Seth Rogen has had some wild dating experiences, and he's not afraid to share them.

In a clip posted on Tuesday, February 15, the Canadian actor detailed a particularly bad experience on Jimmy Kimmel's show that made the host crack up.

Keep ReadingShow less

Kanye West & Julia Fox Reportedly Broke Up Amid His Super Bowl Blow-Up On Instagram

Well, that was fast 💔

@SpotifyPodcasts | Instagram, Starstock | Dreamstime

Julia Fox and Kanye West's whirlwind relationship is over after less than two months of dating.

A rep for Fox confirmed that the actress and the Donda singer have called it quits, as reported by E! News. Fox also reportedly posted about the breakup on Instagram before deleting the writeup.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity relationships

Older Male Celebs Are In The Hot Seat For Dating Younger Women — & They Should Be

"The power is not distributed equally between the two parties because someone always knows more."

Century Black | Flickr, Guise Archives | Flickr

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The acceptance of older men coupled with much younger women has been a Hollywood standard for generations. These significant age gaps have been considered normal when older men pursue more youthful women. This acceptance has been reflected on screen in classics like Casablanca, where Humphrey Bogart, who plays the main character, was 43, and Ingrid Bergman, his love interest in the movie, was 27.

Keep ReadingShow less