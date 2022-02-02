Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Strong Winds Nearly Toppled A Plane Landing In London & It Actually Scraped The Runway

Talk about turbulence 😬

Global Editorial Fellow
Strong Winds Nearly Toppled A Plane In London & It Actually Scraped The Runway
Tommy Beattie | Dreamstime

A plane landing at London's Heathrow Airport had to perform a touch-and-go after strong winds messed up its runway landing.

Video captured on Monday shows a British Airways Airbus 321 aborting a landing due to the fierce winds, which nearly toppled it over on one side.

The video shows the plane bouncing and banking left before the tail strikes the runway. The pilot then speeds up and takes off again for a second attempt.

Aircraft enthusiast Jerry Dyer, who recorded the incident for his website Big Jet TV, posted his take about the incident on LinkedIn.

He explained that "completely random and unexpected" were gusting around the runway, and they likely "would've caught-out even the most seasoned pilot."

He added that only the pilot will ever know exactly what happened, "but I’d certainly like to buy them a drink. All the end credits go to the Pilot, who saved it 💪💨 "

Dyer also pointed out that the tail appeared to just "brush" the runway, although that's still enough to warrant an inspection.

"There's a definite 'puff' of dust, probably paint, but the tail certainly looks to make contact," wrote Dyer.

Dyer credited much of the eventual safe landing to the training the pilots had.

British Airways also praised the pilots in a statement afterward.

"Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal," British Airways said in a statement to multiple outlets, including the Independent.

Pilots are trained on various manoeuvres in case something goes wrong. The touch-and-go landing typically occurs when a pilot needs to abort a landing and get the plane back up in the air in order to attempt another landing.

Thankfully nobody was injured, but we can imagine that the passengers might be quick to put on their seatbelts the next time they hear about turbulence.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.