COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change
It's in response to the Omicron variant.
A whole lot of new COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. on Monday in an attempt to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.
In an announcement on Friday, health officials introduced limits on indoor gatherings to up to 10 people, ordered all New Years' Eve parties and events to be cancelled, and implemented a 50% capacity limit on all events with more than 1,000 people attending.
The indoor gatherings limit also applies to vacation properties. The limit does not include larger groups who are all from the same household.
Further restrictions included the cancellation of all sports tournaments over the holidays and restrictions while dining indoors, including staying at your table and not moving around other than to arrive, leave or use the washroom.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said: "It is moving quickly and so must we. This is, of course, not where we want to be [...] but it is the reality of where we are. And right now, we need to slow the spread and ensure that our health care system and our communities are protected."
In response to what case numbers the province can expect, she added, "We see the trajectory in countries around the world, and we're not going to be an exception to that [...]. We will see rapidly rising cases over the next few weeks."
Earlier this week, Dr. Henry told British Columbians to "rethink" their holiday gatherings plans and to not gather with strangers or people where you don't know their vaccination status.
B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix said at a press conference on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases were increasing across the province and that he "would expect more changes" to restrictions.
