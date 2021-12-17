Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change

It's in response to the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change
ProvinceofBC | Youtube, Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime

A whole lot of new COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. on Monday in an attempt to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

In an announcement on Friday, health officials introduced limits on indoor gatherings to up to 10 people, ordered all New Years' Eve parties and events to be cancelled, and implemented a 50% capacity limit on all events with more than 1,000 people attending.

The indoor gatherings limit also applies to vacation properties. The limit does not include larger groups who are all from the same household.

Further restrictions included the cancellation of all sports tournaments over the holidays and restrictions while dining indoors, including staying at your table and not moving around other than to arrive, leave or use the washroom.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said: "It is moving quickly and so must we. This is, of course, not where we want to be [...] but it is the reality of where we are. And right now, we need to slow the spread and ensure that our health care system and our communities are protected."

In response to what case numbers the province can expect, she added, "We see the trajectory in countries around the world, and we're not going to be an exception to that [...]. We will see rapidly rising cases over the next few weeks."

Earlier this week, Dr. Henry told British Columbians to "rethink" their holiday gatherings plans and to not gather with strangers or people where you don't know their vaccination status.

B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix said at a press conference on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases were increasing across the province and that he "would expect more changes" to restrictions.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Restaurants Will Have Strict Curfews & Other Rules In Place Starting This Weekend

The changes will kick in this Sunday.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Oxana Brinzova | Dreamstime

You won't be able to stay at your favourite bar until 2 a.m. starting soon, and you might want to take a rain check on any New Year's Eve plans.

The Ontario government just announced additional measures will be put in place in response to the Omicron variant, and restaurants, bars and establishments serving food or drink will be getting a whole host of new restrictions.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Capacity Limits Are Shrinking Even More In Some Spots Along With New Rules

Malls, grocery stores and restaurants will be affected!

Premier of Ontario | YouTube, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Ontario is tightening up restrictions to limit the number of people flocking to malls, restaurants, and even grocery stores starting this weekend.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that Ontario's capacity limits would face significant cuts at various high-traffic locations, with new rules for families hoping to gather this Christmas as well.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Cutting Down Its Gathering Limits & It'll Likely Affect Your Holiday Plans

The restrictions go into place on December 19.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, FordNation | Facebook

Well, it's official, the Ontario government just announced it is putting down stricter COVID-19 public health measures, and it could throw a wrench to your holiday gatherings this year.

Due to growing concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the rise of cases within the province, the Ontario government announced on December 17 that it will be putting down more measures, including social gathering limits.

Keep Reading Show less

A Police Officer Jumped Into A Swimming Pool To Save 2 Seniors Stuck In Their Vehicle

What a hero!

Surrey RCMP

A police officer in B.C. performed a heroic act, jumping into a swimming pool to save two seniors from their submerged vehicle.

Surrey RCMP officer Cst. Gonpo was responding to reports of a collision involving one vehicle in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South when he leapt into action.

Keep Reading Show less