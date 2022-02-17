Sections

9 Stunning Ontario Trails Where You Can Soak Up Some Sun The Moment It's Spring

Get ready for flowers and blue water views. 🌷

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
9 Stunning Ontario Trails Where You Can Soak Up Some Sun The Moment It's Spring
It may not feel like it, but spring is just around the corner, and these stunning hikes in Ontario will have you counting down the days until you can step outside without your parka.

From crystal blue waters to flower-filled paths, these trails are beautiful spots to explore during the spring, so start planning your next adventure.

Bronte Creek Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1219 Burloak Dr., Oakville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, Bronte Creek Provincial Park is a beautiful place to enjoy the spring blooms. The Trillium Trail takes you on a 1-kilometre stroll past wildflowers.

Website

Stubb's Falls

Price: Prices vary

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in Arrowhead Provincial Park, this scenic trail leads past wildflowers, songbirds, and a serene waterfall.

Website

Georgian Trail

Price: Free

Address: 113 Lakeshore Rd. E., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: It just isn't spring without the fragrant smell of lilacs, and this dreamy Ontario trail will take you through a floral paradise. The Craigleith Heritage Depot along the Georgian Trail is surrounded by lilacs each May, and it's a gorgeous place for a stroll.

Website

Purdon Conservation Area

Price: Admission by donation

Address: Concession Rd. 8, Lanark Highlands, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting boardwalk trail leads through a forest full of orchids, and it's like walking through a fairytale.

Website

Webster Falls

Price: $15.50 + per day

Address: Optimist Trail, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spring is the perfect time to go on a waterfall adventure due to all the melting snow. Webster Falls is a beautiful destination, but reservations are required between May and November.

Website

Spirit Rock Conservation Area

Price: Parking fee

When: Late spring to fall

Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This secret hiking spot is full of magic. You'll pass by old ruins, climb down a spiral staircase, and soak up blue water views.

Website

Lion's Head Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Lion's Head, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze across turquoise waters at this towering hike, where you'll find rock formations and views for days.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20 + per vehicle

When: Spring to fall

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you took a trip to Mars at this unique spot, which features rolling red hills and a boardwalk trail.

Website

Greig's Caves

Price: $10 per adult

When: Reopening May 2022

Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion’s Head, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore massive limestone caves and hike to crystal blue water at this jaw-dropping place. It doesn't open until May, but it's definitely worth the wait.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

