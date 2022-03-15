9 Ontario Hikes That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Wandering Across The Emerald Isle
Take a mini trip to Ireland. ☘️
If you've been dreaming about the rolling hills, lush meadows, and rocky shores of Ireland, then you're in luck, because you can experience some similar sights without leaving the province.
These Ontario hikes will take you through stunning scenery that looks like a different land, and they make for incredible warm-weather adventures. With vibrant green forests and historic ruins, these spots will have you feeling like you took a trip to the Emerald Isle.
Spirit Rock Conservation Area
Price: Parking fee
When: Late spring to fall
Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only is this stunning hiking spot an amazing place to explore, it also has a connection to Ireland. You'll discover the ruins of the Corran, a 17-room mansion that was built by Irish settler Alexander McNeil.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the Bruce Trail, this popular park boasts towering cliffs, dense forests, and even a path that leads right through a canyon. The moss-covered rocks, cliffs, and trees will make you feel like you're in another world.
Limehouse Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into the past at this scenic conservation area, which is filled with remnants of lime kilns from the 1800s. With 190 acres of meadows, old-growth forests, and limestone crevices, it's a totally unique place to explore.
Agawa Bay
Price: Prices vary
Address: Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Lake Superior Provincial Park, Agawa Bay has Ireland vibes with its cool blue shoreline and views of cliffs in the distance. The three-kilometre beach is a beautiful place to camp, and you can even discover the nearby pictographs.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a winding river and rolling hills, this spot will whisk you away to the green hills of Ireland.
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ireland has some gorgeous cliffs along the shoreline, and you can find similar sights right here in Ontario. Sleeping Giant Provincial Park has unique geological features like the "Sea Lion" and breathtaking views from towering lookout spots.
Tew Falls
Price: $15.50 per day, reservation fees in effect from May to November
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive waterfall is nearly as tall as Niagara Falls, and you can take in its beauty from one of the platforms. You can follow the trail to a stunning lookout at Dundas Peak for even more scenic views.
Killarney Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park's name isn't the only Irish thing about it. Dreamy lakes, white mountain ridges, and rustic trails will sweep you away to the Emerald Isle at this spot.
Nottawasaga Bluffs
Price: $10 per vehicle
Address: 9749 County Rd. 91, Duntroon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring giant, moss-covered crevices and a soaring lookout spot, this hike offers unique views and will have you feeling like you're in another land.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.