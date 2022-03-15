Editions

9 Ontario Hikes That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Wandering Across The Emerald Isle

Take a mini trip to Ireland. ☘️

Tew Falls in Dundas, Ontario. Right: Boyne Valley Provincial Park in Shelburne, Ontario.

If you've been dreaming about the rolling hills, lush meadows, and rocky shores of Ireland, then you're in luck, because you can experience some similar sights without leaving the province.

These Ontario hikes will take you through stunning scenery that looks like a different land, and they make for incredible warm-weather adventures. With vibrant green forests and historic ruins, these spots will have you feeling like you took a trip to the Emerald Isle.

Spirit Rock Conservation Area

Price: Parking fee

When: Late spring to fall

Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only is this stunning hiking spot an amazing place to explore, it also has a connection to Ireland. You'll discover the ruins of the Corran, a 17-room mansion that was built by Irish settler Alexander McNeil.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located along the Bruce Trail, this popular park boasts towering cliffs, dense forests, and even a path that leads right through a canyon. The moss-covered rocks, cliffs, and trees will make you feel like you're in another world.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into the past at this scenic conservation area, which is filled with remnants of lime kilns from the 1800s. With 190 acres of meadows, old-growth forests, and limestone crevices, it's a totally unique place to explore.

Website

Agawa Bay

Price: Prices vary

Address: Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Lake Superior Provincial Park, Agawa Bay has Ireland vibes with its cool blue shoreline and views of cliffs in the distance. The three-kilometre beach is a beautiful place to camp, and you can even discover the nearby pictographs.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a winding river and rolling hills, this spot will whisk you away to the green hills of Ireland.

Website

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ireland has some gorgeous cliffs along the shoreline, and you can find similar sights right here in Ontario. Sleeping Giant Provincial Park has unique geological features like the "Sea Lion" and breathtaking views from towering lookout spots.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: $15.50 per day, reservation fees in effect from May to November

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive waterfall is nearly as tall as Niagara Falls, and you can take in its beauty from one of the platforms. You can follow the trail to a stunning lookout at Dundas Peak for even more scenic views.

Website

Killarney Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: This park's name isn't the only Irish thing about it. Dreamy lakes, white mountain ridges, and rustic trails will sweep you away to the Emerald Isle at this spot.

Website

Nottawasaga Bluffs

Price: $10 per vehicle

Address: 9749 County Rd. 91, Duntroon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring giant, moss-covered crevices and a soaring lookout spot, this hike offers unique views and will have you feeling like you're in another land.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

