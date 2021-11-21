Trending Tags

7 Incredible Ottawa Road Trips That Feel Like Stepping Inside A Snow Globe

They are are all under 3 hours away! ❄️

@camille_labonte | Instagram, @illumicavalia | Instagram

Start the car! If you are craving adventure, here are incredible Ottawa road trips that will make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe.

There is something for everyone, from an event with millions of glowing lights to an ice maze you can try to escape.

Skate Through The Forest

Price: $18 per person

When: From December 18

Address: 9 Mnt. Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC

Why You Need To Go: Patinage en Foret is a lesser-known gem where you can skate along a 3-kilometre trail past snow-covered trees.

Website

Explore An Adorable Small Town

Price: Free

Address: Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: Wakefield is a charming small town where you can visit the many cafes, bakeries and boutiques. While here, make sure to visit the covered bridge, which makes an excellent background for a selfie.

Website

Ride A Mountain Coaster

Price: $15.99 per person

Address: 350 St. Denis Ave., Saint-Sauveur, QC

Why You Need To Go: For a thrilling adventure, you can ride The Viking that can reach up to 35-kilometres per hour on the 1.5-kilometre track.

Website

Explore A Festive Wonderland With 25 Million Glowing Lights

Price: $ 31.75+ per person

When: From November 25

Address: 2805 Bd. du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Illumi Cavalia is a magical sight where you can see thousands of illuminated displays either on foot or from within your car.

Website

Explore A Frozen Ice Maze

Price: $20 per person

When: December 18, 2021 - March 6, 2022

Address: 52 Ch. des Sources, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: This winter, you can skate way through the vast ice maze at Eco-Odyssee.

Website

Old Montreal's Christmas Alley

Price: $150 for a festive photoshoot

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19

Address: 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can have your own magical Christmas photoshoot at Maison Pepin in Old Montreal.

Website

See Canadian Animals From You Car

Price: $33.05 per person

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: At Parc Omega, you can drive through a 12-kilometre route that will take you past elk, deer, wolves, and bears.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

