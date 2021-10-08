This Gatineau Park Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Past Colourful Leaves, A Waterfall & Ruins
It is only 30 minutes from Ottawa!
No fall would be complete without going hiking in Gatineau Park.
Only 30 minutes from Ottawa, you can explore one of the most breathtaking sights, the Carbide Willson Ruins.
Getting to the ruins is simple; you'll want to park at lot P11 and follow the well-marked Trail 36.
The entire journey is only a 3.25-kilometres round trip and will take you through a forest bursting in fall hues, past a bright blue lake before you finally reach the main attractions.
Right next to the ruins, you'll see a waterfall that rushes past the remains of an old fertilizer plant built by inventor Thomas Leopold Willson.
The striking contrast of the yellow leaves, tumbling falls, and remains of the still-standing walls are a favourite with locals and a site you'll want to see for yourself.
Carbide Willson Ruins
Price: Admission to Gatineau Park is free
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is a short walk to the ruins, and you'll get to enjoy tons of natural beauty along the way
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.