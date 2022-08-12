This Restaurant Near Ottawa Sits At The Edge Of A Forest & You Can Dine Amidst The Trees
It's a cozy spot with upscale eats.
There is a restaurant hidden at the edge of a forest in Chelsea, Quebec that could make your woodland fairytale dreams come true.
L'Orée du Bois serves upscale plates of French and regional flavours in an old farmhouse building with a garden-style patio surrounded by trees. You can enjoy a fine dining experience in a cozy, warm atmosphere.
Within the rustic farmhouse walls, the atmosphere has a unique charm and seems to change slightly with the seasons, thanks to the elements of nature. Come fall, colourful forest leaves will surround you that match the historic red building.
The earthy decor is scattered throughout the space and the garden patio feels like you're eating in an enchanted forest. You can enjoy a fine dining experience while surrounded by nature.
The restaurant team has made it their mission to use seasonal ingredients from local farmers whenever possible. They have a traditional smokehouse where they slowly smoke meat dishes using maple wood. They even make their own chocolate too.
The wine is sourced from regions across France to compliment the French and Quebecois cuisine. If there is a specific wine you try and love you can buy it for your at-home cellar.
The restaurant is right near Gatineau Park, around the corner from the main street in Old Chelsea where you'll find other dining spots, cafés and shops. It's also a couple of minutes from Nordik Spa-Nature, the largest thermal spa in North America.
L'Orée du Bois
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 15 Chem. Kingsmere, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy upscale dishes in a rustic cozy environment at the edge of a forest. The patio looks like a fairytale garden.