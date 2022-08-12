NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in ottawa

This Restaurant Near Ottawa Sits At The Edge Of A Forest & You Can Dine Amidst The Trees

It's a cozy spot with upscale eats.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Drinking wine on an upscale restaurant patio. Right: Wooden garden patio surrounded by trees.

Drinking wine on an upscale restaurant patio. Right: Wooden garden patio surrounded by trees.

@mariloulm_ | Instagram, @oreeduboisrestaurant | Instagram

There is a restaurant hidden at the edge of a forest in Chelsea, Quebec that could make your woodland fairytale dreams come true.

L'Orée du Bois serves upscale plates of French and regional flavours in an old farmhouse building with a garden-style patio surrounded by trees. You can enjoy a fine dining experience in a cozy, warm atmosphere.

Within the rustic farmhouse walls, the atmosphere has a unique charm and seems to change slightly with the seasons, thanks to the elements of nature. Come fall, colourful forest leaves will surround you that match the historic red building.

The earthy decor is scattered throughout the space and the garden patio feels like you're eating in an enchanted forest. You can enjoy a fine dining experience while surrounded by nature.

The restaurant team has made it their mission to use seasonal ingredients from local farmers whenever possible. They have a traditional smokehouse where they slowly smoke meat dishes using maple wood. They even make their own chocolate too.

The wine is sourced from regions across France to compliment the French and Quebecois cuisine. If there is a specific wine you try and love you can buy it for your at-home cellar.

The restaurant is right near Gatineau Park, around the corner from the main street in Old Chelsea where you'll find other dining spots, cafés and shops. It's also a couple of minutes from Nordik Spa-Nature, the largest thermal spa in North America.

L'Orée du Bois

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 15 Chem. Kingsmere, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy upscale dishes in a rustic cozy environment at the edge of a forest. The patio looks like a fairytale garden.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...