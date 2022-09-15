Ontario Has A Dairy Distillery & You Can Sip Creamy Cocktails In A 'Pasture'
There is a new tour and taproom.🐮
There is a boozy new experience in the quaint town of Almonte, Ontario and you can sip flights of creamy liqueur in a rustic yet modern taproom.
Dairy Distillery is the only distillery in the world that makes spirits the way they do and now you can experience the flavours in a contemporary agricultural atmosphere.
The distillery opened a new taproom, weekend tours and "pasture" patio this summer and there is also a tasty food truck on site, until the end of October.
Dairy Distillery exterior with pitched roof and giant glass front by a spacious lawn.Maija Liisa Photography
The tours and tasting room allow you to get a unique glimpse inside the distillery and even sip a cocktail. Tours run every 30 minutes on weekends and for $10 they also include a tasting flight of all available drinks.
The "pasture" is a new spacious lawn patio where you can relax with a drink and snacks. There are tables and seating that wrap around a partially covered portion of the building. The lawn is filled with games including corn hole, giant tic-tac-toe and giant dominos.
The new taproom is a bright space with a long wooden bar and tables, and a giant mural. The maple bar top and tables are made from fallen trees from a nearby sugar bush and you can spot the sap tapping marks. You can sip away on drinks like Vodkow Soda, Creamsikow and the Vodkow Mule.
Friends having cocktails on a lawn patio by a food truck. Maija Liisa Photography
A taco and burger food truck, Pura Vida, is there Wednesday through Sunday serving up eats until 7 p.m. It will be there until the end of October and while the pasture lawn area will close, the distillery plans to add heat lamps and fire pit tables outside in the cooler months.
You can sip drinks like the Creamsikow made with Orange Cream Liquor and a Vodkow Mule made with ginger beer from an Ottawa brewery and enjoy an Eggnog Cream Liquor come October.
This small town distillery makes vodka with unused milk sugar which is sustainable, saves energy and helps Ontario dairy farmers. They are the first distillery to use milk permeate as the source of fermentation sugar and the result is not only gluten-free but lactose-free too.
Dairy Distillery
Price: $10 tour with tastings
When: Weekend tours, food truck until the end of October
Address: 34 Industrial Dr., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip boozy flights and cocktails in a bright taproom or lawn-style patio and learn more about a unique way of distilling spirits on a tour.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.