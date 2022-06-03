Ottawa Tourism Will Give You 1 Hotel Stay For Your Next Summer Trip & It's Totally Free
You have to book at least three nights in a row.
Just in time for summer, you can cash in on one free hotel stay in Ottawa. As long as you book at least three nights in a row, Ottawa Tourism says that it will pay for your third night.
Starting in June, Ottawa Tourism launched its 3rd Night On Us promotion, launching in the middle of Canada's Tourism Week from May 29 to June 4.
The deal includes the cost of one night's stay, at a minimum of $99, plus taxes. And you have until October 10 to cash in on the offer.
You can either book your stay through Ottawa Tourism's booking tool, or show the hotel your promo code or direct link. The cost of the hotel may depend on which one you stay at, Ottawa Tourism notes.
“We are celebrating an outstanding year of culture and creativity in Ottawa,” Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, said in a press release.
“There is a pent-up demand to visit festivals and museums, and to admire visual art and catch a live music show—all the things we’ve missed so much over the past two years. We’re making it easy for people to choose Ottawa to scratch that itch.”
Tons of activities to check out during your stay
While the 3rd Night On Us deal is on, there are plenty of Ottawa events and activities to check out.
Ottawa tourism recommends setting your sights on the National Gallery of Canada's General Idea retrospective that features over 200 works of art until November 20. The organization also recommends attending Ottawa's Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats Park and Place des festivals Zibi. The national holiday will feature performances from several emerging artists on July 1.
You can also catch the likes of TLC and Marshmello at the RBC Blues Fest.
But the tunes don't end there. There will also be regular live music shows at Queen St. Fare, LIVE on Elgin, the Red Bird, and the Rainbow Bistro, Ottawa Tourism says.
There are also offers that will give you a discount for dinner and games at the Rideau Carleton Casino.
"When you take advantage of the 3rd night on us offer, you automatically qualify for our Double down on fun promotion which includes credits to dine and play at the Rideau Carleton Casino – Future Hard Rock! Plus, if you’re an Ontario resident, you can save even more with the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit," notes Ottawa Tourism in a press release.