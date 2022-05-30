A 95-Year-Old Ottawa Woman Just Broke A Race Record & She Shares The Secret To Her Energy
"If you can do it—do it."
A 95-year-old Ottawa woman just crushed a race record this weekend, after completing a 5K walk on May 28.
Rejeanne Fairhead is the first woman of her age to complete the race during the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. She crossed the finish line with 58 minutes and 52 seconds on the clock.
"I'm living a good life," Fairhead told Narcity. "To me, age means nothing. If you can do it—do it, but I'm lucky that I have the energy."
Hollers and bright purple flowers showered Fairhead as she crossed the finish line. The flowers matched her purple "Perley Health" t-shirt, representing the senior's centre where she lives independently and volunteers.
"As the runners went by us they were giving her kudos—they were high-fiving," says Ruth McMahon, Fairhead's daughter-in-law. "They were clapping and cheering. They were taking video of her as they were running by, and it was just like that throughout the whole race."
A first for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend and Rejeanne Fairhead
Fairhead placed second in her category in the 5K, women over 85 years old, where three other women competed. She was the first 95-year-old to participate and walked the race without stopping, except to take some water.
However, Saturday also marked the first time Fairhead participated in any race. Family says she was encouraged to do so after a friend and fellow Perley Health resident encouraged her.
Fairhead fundraised over $1,900 for the senior centre. In total, around 100 of 25,000 participants raised over $71,000 for the Perley Health, and donations will continue to be accepted until June 20, according to McMahon.
Ahead of the race, Fairhead mapped out a series of walks that she thought would be close to 5K—around the Perley Health complex and to the grocery store. But she wanted to do well, so recorded her time and averaged around 58 minutes.
Though she was walking, her family say she was not slow.
"I'm 62 and I'm like, 'Okay, this is quite a good pace, I wouldn't be going much faster than this myself if I were out for a walk,'" says McMahon who walked with her
Records roll in and Fairhead shares the secret to her energy
Over the weekend, there were more record breakers. Kinsey Middleton was the first Canadian woman to place first in the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon since 2007, finishing with a time of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Ethiopian Andualem Shiferaw also set a marathon record for the fastest time in North America by coming in at 2 hours and 6 minutes.
The Ottawa Race Weekend is one of Ottawa's largest race and tourism events.
Over 25,000 participants from 41 countries attended the race in six different race events. Over $975,000 was raised for charities as part of the Desjardins Charity Challenge.
As for Fairhead, she says the secret to her energy is eating well, keeping busy, and being surrounded by family. The next day after the race, she already filled her schedule back up with volunteer activities.
"I think I've inspired a lot of people," says Fairhead, who heard from her neighbour that they may run next year.
"She's been blessed with a lot of energy," McMahon says. "She's always been a strong, strong person for her size."