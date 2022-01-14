This Winter Adventure Near Ottawa Lets You Explore An Icy Cave & Zip Line Over Snowy Trees
It's the largest open cavern in the Canadian shield. 🏔
You can explore an underground world in a cave near Ottawa, full of history and icy formations. At the same spot, you can fly over snow-covered trees on a zip line, then wander the area by snowshoe.
Abraska Lafèche has a Snowman Adventure package full of fun winter activities that you won't experience anywhere else.
The Cave Discovery Tour is the first part of this winter adventure and can be done on its own if the other attractions don't interest you. Venture down into the darkness of the Canadian Shield's largest visited cavern.
A guide will explain the cave's over 20,000-year-old history and show you formations of stalagmites and stalactites that begin to form in mid-January. You may even spot some bats! A helmet and headlamp are provided for the tour.
The adventure will then take you up to the treetops where you'll fly on a zip line and see beautiful surrounding views of the park and trees. All of the required gear will be supplied.
The fun continues with a nature rally on snowshoes, as you use a map to navigate the forest, solving riddles as you go. This lasts about one hour and can be done on foot if there's not enough snow.
Finish your epic winter day with a hot chocolate by an outdoor fire to warm up. The entire adventure will last about three hours. Make sure to book online before visiting.
Snowman Adventure, Arbraska Laflèche
Price: $49+ per person
When: Thursdays to Sundays until March 28
Address: 255 Rte. Principale, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: Venture down into an icy cave that is the largest visited cavern in the Canadian Shield, fly through the sky on a zip line, then navigate the forest on snowshoes and warm up with a hot chocolate by a toasty fire. This is an epic winter adventure like none other.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
