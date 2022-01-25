Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
road trips near toronto

Ontario's New Goat Walks Will Let You Stroll Through A Forest With Phoebe, Monica, & Rachel

The experience has the cutest backstory, too.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Ontario's New Goat Walks Will Let You Stroll Through A Forest With Phoebe, Monica, & Rachel
@reisler93 | Instagram, @muskokagoataway | Instagram

Sometimes, all you need is nature, trails, and adorable animals, and you can find all three at this new spot outside of Toronto.

Muskoka Goat Away, located in Huntsville, is a goat-walking experience that opened during Thanksgiving of 2021.

The venue lets you take goats for a stroll along forested trails, and the whole thing started after the owner Stephanie Brooks lost her job due to the pandemic.

What inspired you to start a goat walking business?

"Two years ago in February, I bought a little Nigerian dwarf goat," Brooks tells Narcity. "I used to walk him with my dog on a leash. I was bringing Trouble [the goat] to work with me at Stoneleigh Farms, so during the day he was hanging out with all the critters."

"When I lost my job at Christmas time, [during] that big lockdown last year, I had to bring Trouble home, but then I panicked because they're herd animals."

"So I went and bought some more goats, but Trouble loved walking with the dog, so I figured, well, why not walk all the goats all the time."

Brooks didn't consider creating a business until one fateful day when she was out walking her goats.

"I walk on the Morgan House Bed and Breakfast here on Morgan's Road, and so the kids and I were walking one day with the goats and this lady stopped and asked if I had a business card and I'm like, 'I don't have one'."

"So then I was talking to Pam at the Morgan House, and she's like, 'do it!'" Brooks explains, adding that she still didn't think much of the idea. "The next day she calls me and she's like, 'I have four goat walkers here'. I grabbed my goats. I didn't even know where I was going. I was just winging it."

After starting an Instagram page, Brooks says the response has been "insane." She has been "fully booked" with people wanting to take her adorable goats on a walk.

What is the experience like?

"We walk the goats on the Morgan House Bed and Breakfast wooded farm trails. It's a winding trail through the woods, we go around two ponds."

"People get to pet them, and cuddle them, and take lots of pictures. It's really nice to hear laughing people again," she says. "Even if it's for that one hour, you forget everything that's going on around you because you're so entailed in these little goats."

On Tuesday nights, you can even take the goats along the glowing trail at the Eclipse Walk With Light.

At the end of January, three new baby goats named Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel will be joining the herd. According to Brooks, these goats should be trained and ready to walk along the trails by the end of February.

You can book the experience over the phone or by email. Weekends fill up fast, so it's a good idea to plan ahead.

Muskoka Goat Away

Price: $20 per person

Address: Morgan's Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a stroll through a forest with adorable goats at this new experience.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

road trips near toronto

7 Romantic Getaways Near Toronto That You Can Still Book For Valentine's Day Weekend

From tiny cabins to dreamy Airbnbs.

The Juniper, Hotel 52 | Airbnb

Valentine's Day is coming up, and there's still time to plan a romantic weekend getaway for you and that special someone.

From cute boutique hotels to dreamy cabin escapes, you can have the ultimate weekend of romance at these spots near Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less
road trips near toronto

This Ontario Town Just Made The List For One Of The Top 10 Destinations In Canada

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

Milosk50 | Dreamstime.com

There's no need to hop on a plane in order to have a dream vacation. This Ontario town just ranked among the top 10 most popular travel spots in Canada, and it's the perfect excuse to plan your next staycation.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, a historic town under 2 hours from Toronto, came in at number five on Tripadvisor's most Popular Destinations in Canada for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Ontario Trail Has 'Goat Walks' & You Can Take A Cute Critter Through A Glowing Forest

The experience only costs $5. 🐐

@eclipselightwalk | Instagram, @muskokagoataway | Instagram

If you're looking for a reason to get outside, here's a super cute incentive.

Eclipse Walk With Light is offering 'goat walks' through its illuminated forest, and you can stroll with an adorable little critter beneath glowing lights.

Keep Reading Show less
road trips near toronto

The Best Vacation Spots For Couples In Ontario Were Just Revealed So Call Your Fave Person

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

@chantelchaves | Instagram, @promain97 | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

If you've been dreaming of a romantic couple's getaway or a vacay with your best friend, then these spots will give you some travel inspo.

Vrbo just shared the top five destinations for two people in Ontario with Narcity, and there's so much to do at each destination.

Keep Reading Show less