Fairmont Chateau Laurier's 'Trees Of Hope' Returns & It's Straight From A Holiday Fairy Tale
You can see it for free! 🎄
For a moment that will feel straight out of a holiday fairytale, you can head to Fairmont Chateau Laurier to experience Trees Of Hope.
This year the event is happening in the lobby of Ottawa's majestic castle from November 30, 2021, to January 3, 2022.
Inside the opulent space, you'll be able to see a huge 20-foot-tall tree covered in sparkling red and gold ornaments and twinkling lights.
Plus, there is a mini forest of 34 Christmas trees decorated by organizations and companies, and you'll be able to vote online until December 13 at 8 p.m. for your favourite.
There is no fee to visit, or you can explore the virtual tour from December 1, 2021.
Why You Need To Go: For an extra magical experience, you can enjoy a festive high tea at Fairmont Chateau Laurier and then head to see Trees Of Hope.
