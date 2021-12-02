Trending Tags

Ottawa Has A Secret House Covered In Lights That Looks Straight Out Of 'Home Alone'

You'll want to see it for yourself!

Courtesy of Shawn Turcotte

Taffy Lane isn't the only spot in Ottawa to see jaw-dropping homes decorated for the holidays.

You'll want to head to Stittsville, as there you can see a home that looks straight out of the movie Home Alone!

Last year, the building had a National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation theme, but the house looks even better this year.

The homeowner, Shawn Turcotte told Narcity, "I added another 1,000 lights to our home in October and we now have 3,500 old fashioned glass incandescent bulbs up!"

Ottawa Has A Secret House Covered In Lights That Looks Straight Out Of 'Home Alone' Courtesy of Shawn Turcotte

There are tons of incredible details from the iconic film. You'll be able to spot Kevin and even the hanging paint cans and iron he uses to booby trap his home.

Ottawa Has A Secret House Covered In Lights That Looks Straight Out Of 'Home Alone' Courtesy of Shawn Turcotte

But it doesn't stop there; there is also Harry Lime and Marv Merchants next to their Oh-Kay Plumbing And Heating truck, the delivery person from Nero's Pizza, even the polka king of the Midwest, Gus Polinski.

If you want to see the decor, you can visit the home's exterior for free, but donations are accepted. This year the family is raising money for Youth Mental Health Services at CHEO, and you can donate by scanning the posted QR code or visiting their fundraiser page.

Home Alone House

Courtesy of Shawn Turcotte

Price: Free

Address: 18 Cypress Gardens, Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fans of the classic Christmas movie Home Alone will want to see this stunning house for themselves.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

