7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Give You All The Festive Holiday Feels
Christmas magic is in the air! 🎅
Put on your tacky Christmas sweater. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will give you all the festive holiday feels.
There is more to do than just baking cookies and decorating your Christmas tree. Instead, you can fly with Santa Claus or visit a house that looks straight from Home Alone.
Watch A Christmas Movie Under The Stars
Price: $10 admission per person (free if you are purchasing a tree)
When: December 9-12, 2021
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of activities to do at this tree farm, like watching Elf and A Christmas Story under the stars.
See The New Show At Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021 - January 7, 2022
Address: Parliament Hill, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Parliament Hill to see the new festive projection show that plays on a 15-minute loop.
Find The Home Alone House
Hey @VancityReynolds \u2026we\u2019ve heard you love the movie #HomeAlone .\nWe\u2019re hosting a #Christmas2021 fundraiser and trying to raise $100,000 for Youth Mental Health Services at #CHEO \nYou come by and help us!pic.twitter.com/nRY6rEDLa7— Shawn Turcotte (@Shawn Turcotte) 1638327314
Price: Free
Address: 18 Cypress Gardens, Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home Alone fans will want to see this house in Stittsville that is decorated with so many iconic moments from the holiday film.
Go Shopping At The Christmas Market At Zibi
Price: Free admission
When: December 10-12
Address: 15 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Zibi to finish your holiday shopping at their Christmas market.
Road Trip To A Small Town Featured In Tons Of Christmas Movies
Price: Free
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Do you love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? If so, you'll want to head to Almonte as so many holiday movies are filmed there.
See The Decorated Houses On Taffy Lane
Price: Free
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive down Taffy Lane to see Ottawa street with some of the most spectacular Christmas lights in the city.
Fly With Santa
Price: $38+ per person
When: December 11 - 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Address: The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, 11 Aviation Pkwy., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a magical experience, you can fly over downtown Ottawa with Santa Claus.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.