8 Spots In Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe For The Holidays

No plane ticket is needed!

@_runawaywitme_ | Instagram, @nadya.pavlin | Instagram

Are you having a severe case of wanderlust? Here are eight spots in Ottawa that will make you feel like you're in Europe for the holidays.

If you long to spend a week roaming down the cobbled streets in Italy eating a scoop of gelato or taking in all the sights in London, we have you covered.

While you save up for your next international adventure, here are some local attractions to check out.

Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica

Price: Free

Address: 385 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magnificent church with large stain-glass windows and an eye-catching blue vaulted ceiling is just as grand as the ones you find across Europe.

Parliament Hill

Price: Free

Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're roaming past London's Big Ben when you walk past Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

Zoe's

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inside Ottawa's castle, you can treat yourself to afternoon tea complete with scones and finger sandwiches, just like you'd find in London.

Aulde Dubliner & Pour House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 62 William St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head to this Irish pub to sip a pint of Guinness and pretend you're in Dublin's Temple Bar district.

Mantovani 1946

Price: 💸

Address: 87 Murray St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous shop specializes in Italian gelato in so many mouthwatering flavours.

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 to December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pretend you're in Vienna at this postcard-worthy Christmas market where you can sip mulled wine and eat baked goods.

Moscow Tea Room

Price: 💸💸

Address: 527 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by Moscow, the opulent venue has tons of sparkling chandeliers and is the perfect spot to meet your friends for cocktails.

Quelque Chose Patisserie

Price: 💸

Address: 70 George St., 274 Montreal Rd., and 379 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can order incredible macarons that taste just as good as the ones you'd find in Paris.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

