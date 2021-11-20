Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

8 Enchanting Christmas Markets Around Ottawa That You'll Want To See This Holiday Season

Get ready for mulled wine and twinkling lights!

8 Enchanting Christmas Markets Around Ottawa That You'll Want To See This Holiday Season
@evelyndiana2 | Instagram, @stephbranch24 | Instagram

If you are looking to escape the crowds at the mall, here are eight Christmas markets around Ottawa to visit instead.

This winter, there are locations across the city where you can shop for festive treasures. Plus, some of them have live entertainment, twinkling lights, and tasty desserts to try.

Christmas In Old-Aylmer

Price: Free admission

When: November 26-28 and December 3-5

Address: 120 Principale St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Christmas market in Old Aylmer is fit for a holiday postcard, and this year there will be over 30 vendors and food trucks.

Website

613Christmas

Price: Free admission

When: November 20

Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be 125 vendors selling goods perfect for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Website

Ottawa Farmers' Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 27 - December 19 (Saturday and Sundays)

Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: On Saturdays and Sundays, you can head to the Aberdeen Pavilion to purchase everything from gifts to mouthwatering desserts.

Website

Watson's Mill Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 20, 21, 27, 28 & December 4-5

Address: 5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you live near Manotick, you won't want to miss this charming holiday craft market.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 - December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can sip mulled wine under the twinkling lights and shop at the over 35 vendors selling everything from festive food to gifts.

Website

Holiday Art Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 28

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be a DJ and entertainment while you shop at the craft market within the National Arts Centre's atrium.

Website

Ottawa Comiccon: Holiday Edition

Price: $8+ per person

When: November 19-21

Address: 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to get your hands on gifts for your friends who love anime, gaming, sci-fi shows or unique graphic tees.

Website

Originals Christmas Craft Sale

Price: $6 per person

When: December 8–12

Address: 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Within the EY Centre, there will be tons of Canadian artisans selling a wide variety of goods.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card

You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄

City of Ottawa | City Of Ottawa Museums

This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.

The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Enchanted Holiday Drive Is Back & It Will Take You Through 8 Fantastical Worlds

The immersive Christmas event is so magical! ✨

Enchanted Holiday Drive

You won't believe your eyes when you explore this magical Christmas drive-thru in Ottawa.

Enchanted Holiday Drive returns on select nights from December 1 to 23, and you can look forward to new surprises.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do This Weekend In Ottawa To Kick Off The Holiday Season

Winter-themed Dalgona candies & an augmented reality Christmas tree! 🎄

@chelseaalyssas | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Are you already counting down to December 25? If so, here are fun things to do this weekend in Ottawa to kick off the holiday season.

There are plenty of options aside from drinking a Sugar Cookie Oat Latte at Starbucks or watching Love Hard on Netflix. From a drive-thru event with tons of colourful lights to decorating an augmented reality Christmas tree, there are plenty of great activities you'll want to try for yourself.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa That Will Only Cost You $20 Or Less

Make your season merry and bright without breaking the bank. 🎅

@ghadaabid_ | Instagram, @sbonn_ | Instagram

The holiday season can quickly get expensive between all the gifts, decorations and events. But we have Christmas activities around Ottawa where you can have fun for $20 or less.

Even without spending a thing, you can see some stunning illuminated displays on Taffy Lane. Or you can see all the sparkling lights at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Keep Reading Show less