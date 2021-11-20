8 Enchanting Christmas Markets Around Ottawa That You'll Want To See This Holiday Season
Get ready for mulled wine and twinkling lights!
If you are looking to escape the crowds at the mall, here are eight Christmas markets around Ottawa to visit instead.
This winter, there are locations across the city where you can shop for festive treasures. Plus, some of them have live entertainment, twinkling lights, and tasty desserts to try.
Christmas In Old-Aylmer
Price: Free admission
When: November 26-28 and December 3-5
Address: 120 Principale St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Christmas market in Old Aylmer is fit for a holiday postcard, and this year there will be over 30 vendors and food trucks.
613Christmas
Price: Free admission
When: November 20
Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be 125 vendors selling goods perfect for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Ottawa Farmers' Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 27 - December 19 (Saturday and Sundays)
Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: On Saturdays and Sundays, you can head to the Aberdeen Pavilion to purchase everything from gifts to mouthwatering desserts.
Watson's Mill Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 20, 21, 27, 28 & December 4-5
Address: 5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you live near Manotick, you won't want to miss this charming holiday craft market.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can sip mulled wine under the twinkling lights and shop at the over 35 vendors selling everything from festive food to gifts.
Holiday Art Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 28
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be a DJ and entertainment while you shop at the craft market within the National Arts Centre's atrium.
Ottawa Comiccon: Holiday Edition
Price: $8+ per person
When: November 19-21
Address: 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to get your hands on gifts for your friends who love anime, gaming, sci-fi shows or unique graphic tees.
Originals Christmas Craft Sale
Price: $6 per person
When: December 8–12
Address: 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Within the EY Centre, there will be tons of Canadian artisans selling a wide variety of goods.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.