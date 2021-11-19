Trending Tags

8 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa That Will Only Cost You $20 Or Less

8 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa That Will Only Cost You $20 Or Less
The holiday season can quickly get expensive between all the gifts, decorations and events. But we have Christmas activities around Ottawa where you can have fun for $20 or less.

Even without spending a thing, you can see some stunning illuminated displays on Taffy Lane. Or you can see all the sparkling lights at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Here are eight budget-friendly things to do.

Taffy Lane

Price: Free

Address: Taffy Lane, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's worth the trip to Orleans to see the jaw-dropping Christmas decorations covering the houses on Taffy Lane. The homes here look like they were decorated by Clark Griswold, as there are lights everywhere you look.

Website

Alight At Night

Price: $15 per person

When: November 26 to January 1

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's Eastern Ontario's largest outdoor light festival, and you'll be able to explore a historic village that is covered in colourful lights.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19 to January 8

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this drive-thru event, you can stay warm in your car as you see nearly 1 million twinkling lights. If you've gone in the past, there will be new sights to look forward to this year, like a dancing tree.

Website

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Price: Free

When: December 8 to January 7

Address: Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a cup of hot chocolate and go for a stroll to see all the lights that decorate downtown Ottawa.

Website

Holiday Sparkle

Price: Free

When: December 9-18

Address: 100 Water St., Cornwall, ON

Why You Need To Go: The under-the-radar Christmas drive-thru in Cornwall is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Website

Christmas Down On The Farm

Price: $11.97 per person

When: November 28 to December 23 (select dates)

Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At The Log Farm, you can explore Santa's workshop, go on a wagon ride, and visit the animals this winter.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

When: November 26 to December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this picturesque market, you can get all sorts of yummy treats to eat and then visit the giant Christmas tree.

Website

Clow's Christmas Trail

Price: $10 per person

When: Select nights from December 3 to 28, 2021

Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: For an affordable date night, you can explore this 1.5-kilometre trail that will take you past festive illuminated displays.

Website

