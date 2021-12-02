7 Free Things To Do In Ottawa This Holiday Season If You've Already Blown Your Budget
Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. 🎄
All the Christmas parties, gifts and decor can quickly add up. So if you've already blown your budget, here are seven free things to do in Ottawa this holiday season.
There is no need to be stuck at home. So go ahead and bundle up, as there are so many fun activities to try, like exploring a trail of lights or watching a new projected show at Parliament Hill.
See A Colossal Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: From November 26
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a festive selfie next to the towering 30-foot tall Christmas tree.
Explore Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has transformed into a holiday wonderland covered in garlands. It is a dreamy spot for an evening walk, as you can see all the illuminated displays.
See The New Holiday Show At Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022 (5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
Address: Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winter, you can watch a new 15-minute long holiday show projected on the Parliament Buildings.
See All The Twinkling Lights At The Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shopping isn't the only thing to do at the Ottawa Christmas Market. You can also see the dazzling illuminated displays and listen to free concerts.
See The Over-The-Top Lights On Taffy Lane
Price: Free
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Orleans has one of the best streets to see Christmas lights in Ottawa. While staying warm in your vehicle, you can drive along Taffy Lane to see all the jaw-dropping houses covered in lights.
Explore A Tropical Oasis
Price: Free admission
Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a newly opened year-round greenhouse overflowing with tropical and holiday plants.
Go Skating
Price: Free
Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is time to lace up your skates as the outdoor skating rink at Landsdowne is finally open again.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.