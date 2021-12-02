Trending Tags

7 Free Things To Do In Ottawa This Holiday Season If You've Already Blown Your Budget

Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. 🎄

@leagarrr | Instagram, @shanshan5413 | Instagram

All the Christmas parties, gifts and decor can quickly add up. So if you've already blown your budget, here are seven free things to do in Ottawa this holiday season.

There is no need to be stuck at home. So go ahead and bundle up, as there are so many fun activities to try, like exploring a trail of lights or watching a new projected show at Parliament Hill.

See A Colossal Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: From November 26

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a festive selfie next to the towering 30-foot tall Christmas tree.

Website

Explore Winter Wander

Price: Free

When: Until January 7, 2022

Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has transformed into a holiday wonderland covered in garlands. It is a dreamy spot for an evening walk, as you can see all the illuminated displays.

Website

See The New Holiday Show At Parliament Hill

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022 (5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Address: Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winter, you can watch a new 15-minute long holiday show projected on the Parliament Buildings.

Website

See All The Twinkling Lights At The Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 - December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Shopping isn't the only thing to do at the Ottawa Christmas Market. You can also see the dazzling illuminated displays and listen to free concerts.

Website

See The Over-The-Top Lights On Taffy Lane

Price: Free

Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Orleans has one of the best streets to see Christmas lights in Ottawa. While staying warm in your vehicle, you can drive along Taffy Lane to see all the jaw-dropping houses covered in lights.

Website

Explore A Tropical Oasis

Price: Free admission

Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a newly opened year-round greenhouse overflowing with tropical and holiday plants.

Website

Go Skating

Price: Free

Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is time to lace up your skates as the outdoor skating rink at Landsdowne is finally open again.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

