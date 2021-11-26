Ottawa’s Sparks Street Has A New Trail Of Lights That Glows Brighter Than Rudolph's Nose
You can visit the festive attraction for free! ✨
It's the most magical time of year, and this year Sparks Street in Ottawa has a new dazzling trail of lights to discover.
You can now explore Winter Wanders, a free outdoor event that runs until January 7, 2022.
The pedestrian street has had a festive makeover, and you'll see wreaths and garlands covering the area, along with Christmas trees.
Plus, you can see all the illuminated stacked stars, ornament, gift box, and a Christmas tree.
The glowing installations are the perfect backdrop for your next selfie.
The area is the perfect spot to walk with a cup of hot chocolate and get in the holiday spirit. Then when you've seen all the sights, you can head to Parliament Hill to see the new projection show, as it is only one block away.
Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to see all the glowing sights!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.