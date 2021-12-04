This Twinkling Ontario Christmas Market Has Tasty Churros & You Can Sip Naughty Drinks
There are also wagon rides over the snow! ❄️
This magical Christmas market in Ontario feels like a trip to the North Pole. Mackinnons Brothers Brewing Company in Bath has become a magical Christmas destination, complete with a market, wagon rides, Christmas carollers, and Santa himself.
Here you'll be able to sip on holiday drinks like hot chocolate and eggnog. Or, if you are in the mood for something naughtier, they have spiked coffee and festive cocktails.
The event is completely outdoors, but there are cozy fire pits to keep you warm. Plus you'll be able to try some tasty Southern BBQ or a sweet churro.
You'll also be able to decorate cookies and shop from a variety of local vendors while you enjoy live music.
Entrance to the market is $10 per person, with all festive activities included.
Mackinnon Brothers Brewing Company Holiday Market
Price: $10 entrance fee per person
When: December 4 and 5, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 1915 County 22 Rd., Bath, ON
Why You Need To Go: It feels like you're hanging out with Santa in the North Pole. The market is packed with Canadian shopping opportunities, delicious eats and tons of photo ops. You're sure to leave overflowing with festive cheer, a full belly and holiday gifts!
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
