This Ontario Farm Takes You To A Christmas Village & You Can Hang Out With Festive Alpacas

Move over, Rudolph!

@alpacaridgefarms | Instagram, Alpaca Ridge Farms | Handout

It's the most adorable time of the year at this Ontario farm, which has turned into a holiday wonderland complete with unusual "reindeer".

Alpaca Ridge Farms, located in Stirling, is hosting a Santa's Village event starting December 5, and you can step into a mini Christmas town.

Even the alpacas are getting in on the fun, and you can see them dressed up like reindeer and sporting other holiday attire.

Alpaca Ridge Farms | Handout

You'll be able to hand-feed these honorary reindeer as well as snap some cute photos with them.

Other activities include games, barn tours, and skating and tobogganing if weather permits.

On weekends, you can have a visit with Santa and take a picture with him as well. Al-pack-a your bags and take a trip to this adorable Christmasy farm.

Santa's Village

Alpaca Ridge Farms | Handout

Price: $50 per car

When: December 5 to 31, 2021

Address: 152 Smith Rd., Stirling, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit alpaca reindeer at this adorable holiday village.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

