This Ontario Town Is Getting A Magical Christmas Land With Dazzling Parks & A Festive Market

You can take a horse-drawn trolley through the twinkling lights.

General Store at Simcoe Christmas Panorama.

Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama

A dazzling wonderland of lights is coming to Ontario, and if you're looking for a spot to fill up on holiday cheer, you'll want to plan a trip here. The Simcoe Christmas Panorama is returning for another year, and you can step into a festive world of lights.

The massive lights attraction has been running for over 60 years, and it transforms Simcoe's downtown parks into a dazzling dream. The festival will run from December 3, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

The lights will twinkle from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening, even on holidays. On opening night, you can join thousands in the park to see all the lights turn on for the first time.

This season, you can see the new Santa's Workshop display, which took two years to rebuild. You can also see the rebuilt Fantasy Castle, which is one of the larger displays.

There are over 60 displays, 200,000 lights, and hundreds of decorated trees in total. Horse-drawn trolleys will take you through the snowy streets for a light tour on select Saturdays, and a twinkly Christmas market will be available to explore. You can wander along glimmering park trails and see the lights reflected in the water for an enchanting holiday adventure.

There will be apple cider and hot chocolate available to purchase, so you can warm your hands and tummy. The festival is free, but donations are available online.

Put on your mittens and get ready to explore this twinkly dreamland this season.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama

Price: Free

When: December 3, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON

Why You Need To Go: This town transforms its parks into a sparkling winter wonderland for the holidays, and you can enjoy a Christmas market and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

