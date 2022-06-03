This Canadian TikToker Explains A Hack For Flying From Vancouver To Toronto That Costs Less
Flying from Vancouver to London is cheaper than flying from Vancouver to Toronto? 🤔
A Canadian TikToker has pointed out the high costs of air travel within Canada and shared a hack on how to fly from Vancouver to Toronto for cheaper.
Chace Barber posted a TikTok replying to a comment he got from someone about how they could fly to London — England, not Ontario — from B.C. for less money than they can fly to Alberta.
"Let's continue this series on how Canadian consumers are getting screwed over by talking about flying now," he says in the video.
While looking on Google Flights, he notes that a one-way flight from Vancouver to Toronto on June 1 with WestJet is $528.
"A flight from Vancouver to London, England, on the same day is $287. And the flight from Vancouver to London stops over at Toronto," Barber says.
"That means if you're flying from Vancouver to Toronto, you should just book the flight from Vancouver to London and just get off at the airport in Toronto and save literally half the cost," he continues.
Barber points out that the person who would have sat next to you on the flight from Toronto to London also won't have anyone next to them on that flight.
"It's a win-win for everybody... except for the airline, who are charging Canadians way too much to fly within Canada," he says.
@chacebarber
Reply to @angemay05 Canada overcharges us to visit our own country. #canada #scam #aircanada #westjet #flights
In the comments, one person said that carriers are "cracking down" on people not getting on their flights after layovers.
Barber replied and said, "We need consumer protection rules on flight pricing then. I think if you buy something it's your right whether you use it or not, that includes a seat."
Others also commented about similar experiences with finding cheaper plane tickets to travel to another country than to travel within Canada.
If you're searching for flights, you can also find that this price discrepancy happens with other destinations.
For example, a one-way ticket from Toronto to Calgary on June 12 costs from $600 to over $1,000 with WestJet and Air Canada.
But a one-way ticket from Toronto to Cancun on that same day costs from $300 to over $700 with those airlines.
It's not just Canadians who are noticing things that are odd in this country, like the cost of flying domestically versus flying internationally.
A Ukrainian refugee now living in Canada has taken to TikTok to share what he finds strange about this country, including Tim Hortons donuts, bagged milk, Hawaiian pizza and housing prices.