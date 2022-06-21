Canada's Best Bathrooms Have Been Revealed & The Locations Might Just Blow Your Mind (PHOTOS)
The most ideal places to take care of business!
The next time you’re looking for a toilet, why not head to a bathroom deemed one of the best in the country? The best restrooms in Canada have been revealed, and you might be surprised by the locations of some!
Cintas, an American company that provides services and products like restroom supplies to businesses, has revealed five bathrooms in Canada that are finalists in the 2022 Canada's Best Restroom Contest.
The contest "highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms" and the finalists were determined by their "cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements."
The top spots include bathrooms from all over the country, and the public can now vote for their favourite facility until July 8. Here are the five restrooms in Canada competing for the number one title.
Majesty and Friends
Location: 12024 - 107 Ave., Edmonton, AB
Description: You'll find everything you need and more in this Insta-worthy restroom in Edmonton.
A pattern of sprinkles covers the toilet, floor and walls at this local shop, and frames full of candy and a neon banana make for extra sweet touches of decor. The bathroom is even stocked with pink toilet paper!
Niton Junction Petro-Canada
The restroom in the Niton Junction Petro-Canada.
Courtesy of Cintas Canada
Location: 5150 - 50th Ave., Niton Junction, AB
Description: When you consider the state you usually expect to find gas station washrooms in, this one in Alberta's Niton Junction looks all the more lovely.
The washroom is "clean and well-stocked," according to Cintas, and the space is complete with modern decor and touchless sinks.
Toronto Zoo
The restroom in the Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Pavilion.
Courtesy of Cintas Canada
Location: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Description: This perfectly themed restroom can be found in the Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Pavilion.
The facility features design elements inspired by the rainforests of Africa, including a ceiling that resembles the leafy canopy of the forest, a snake-inspired mosaic on the floor and privacy screens shaped like gorillas.
Versante Hotel
Location: 8499 Bridgeport Rd., Richmond, BC
Description: This unisex facility in the Versante Hotel in Richmond makes going to the bathroom a drama-filled moment.
The restroom features Chinese-night-market-inspired lanterns on the ceiling, black and white marble accents and brass lion head door knockers on each stall.
Rollick Co.
Location: 114 Government Rd., Black Diamond, AB
Description: The bathroom at bicycle and outdoor gear store Rollick is so on brand, and is meant to be a "conversation-starter and great place for a selfie."
The painted mural in the restroom features a fish with legs riding a bike, a frog skateboarding, a UFO, a sasquatch on a stand-up paddleboard and a large worm in what looks like the B.C. landscape.