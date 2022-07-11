OPP Are Investigating After Someone Found A Bag Of Urine On Their Porch & It's So Gross
Why? Just why.
Placing a bag of flaming dog poop on someone's porch has become a cliché, but that's no reason to start slinging your urine, folks.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Norfolk County Detachment launched an investigation into a bizarre case of mischief at 12:59 a.m. on July 7, 2022, after discovering a disturbing item at a Middleton address.
Police report that "unknown individuals" attended a Jackson Side Road residence last Thursday and threw a bag of "suspected urine" on its front porch.
The OPP has yet to release any additional details about the nasty stunt. However, they're reminding residents of the area to contact the police immediately if they see anything suspicious.
The report also warns that anyone found committing such acts of mischief will face charges. Obviously.
Until then, investigators with the Norfolk County OPP are in need of the public's assistance.
So, if you or anyone you know has any additional information about the incident, you can contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.
Oddly enough, Thursday's incident isn't the first time in recent memory that a seemingly urine-related lark has plagued a community.
Last week, the Niagara Regional Police Service revealed that locals were waking up to find plastic bottles of "yellow liquid" on their property.
Police were forced to respond to over 50 related incidents across the region, including spots like Niagara-on-the-Lake, Grimsby, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Thorold, Pelham and Welland.
Homeowners who see one of these bottles are being asked to limit how much they touch them until officers arrive unless given directions otherwise.