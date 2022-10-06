A Kidnapped California Family Has Been Found & 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
All four of them were kidnapped at gunpoint.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Four members of a family who were kidnapped earlier this week in California have been found dead on a farm, officials say.
Jasdeep Singh, 36, his wife Jasleen Kaur, 27, their 8-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were captured at gunpoint on Monday and ultimately found dead on Wednesday night after a major search, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
"Our worst fears have been confirmed," Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters on Wednesday night.
During the press conference about the case, Warnke told reporters that a farm worker found the family members "relatively close together" on the farm. He didn't say how they'd died.
Police took Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, into custody as a "person of interest" in connection with the case on Tuesday. They say he'd been caught using one of the victim's ATM cards.
Authorities say he "attempted to take his own life" before he was arrested.
"Salgado is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition," said a Facebook post by the sheriff's department.
Police also released CCTV footage showing a man escorting the family members out of their family trucking business at gunpoint. The two brothers' hands were zip-tied behind their backs.
Sheriff Warnke was visibly upset as he told reporters about the case on Wednesday night. He also called for their killer to face the death penalty if convicted.
"There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said.
"There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident," he added.
"I'm just livid inside because this was completely, totally senseless. We have a whole family wiped out, and for what we don't know yet."
He said no link has been found between the person of interest and the Singh family, and the exact motive remains unclear.
No one had been charged as of Thursday morning.