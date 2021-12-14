Trending Tags

Police Share Video Of Suspect In Murder Case Of Toronto Billionaires Barry & Honey Sherman

A $10M family award is still available.

Toronto Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police Services just released a video of a suspect in the murders of Toronto billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman, but they still don't know who the person is.

On December 15, 2017, both Barry and Honey Sherman were found dead inside of their home in the area of Old Colony Road and Gerald Street. Police have since ruled the incident a double homicide and believe the Shermans were murdered on December 13, 2017.

The security footage shows an individual bundled up in what appears to be winter clothes walking down the sidewalk and passing a driveway. Police believe the suspect is between 5-foot-6 and three-quarters and 5-foot-9 and a half inches.

In a press conference, Detective Sergeant Brandon Price said throughout the investigation they have "been unable to determine what this individual's purpose was in the neighbourhood" and that the timing of the person's appearance corresponds with when they believe the murders happened.

Since the couples' death in 2017, TPS said investigators have "taken numerous steps to identify the person on the video," including requesting video analysis from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ontario Provincial Police, forensic photogrammetry experiments conducted by the TPS Forensic Video Analysis Unit, data from cell towers, and canvassing neighbourhood witnesses.

"So far the investigation has involved 41 judicial authorizations, approximately 250 witness interviews,1,255 tips have been provided to police from the public, 992 investigative actions have been undertaken," says Price.

According to Forbes, Barry Sherman formed the pharmaceutical company Apotex and his net worth was over $3 billion at the time of his death.

Price said, "It is our hope that someone will come forward with a name when they recognize the individual’s walk, the way in which they kick up their right foot with every step, knowing that the person was or is connected to the Sherman family or the area on that day, at that time."

However, the detective also noted that "there may be a legitimate explanation as to what this person's actions were in the area."

"To be clear, this release is in no way an indication of a conclusion to this investigation."

A $10 million family award is still available.

