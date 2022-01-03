Trending Tags

A Couple From BC Were Killed After A Tree Fell On Their House During A Wind Storm

Tributes are pouring in for the couple.

Milous Chab | Dreamstime, Paolo Giovanni Trovo | Dreamstime

Two people have been killed after a large tree fell on their house in West Vancouver.

Environment Canada had issued a weather alert for strong winds on Sunday, January 2 with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h predicted.

Police officers in West Vancouver were called to a property in the Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a tree falling on houses.

When emergency crews arrived, they confirmed the death of two people inside the house, which police say were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The couple has been identified locally as Mike and Caroline Sharp.

Mike was a former president of the West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association and the community posted a tribute to their Twitter account, saying: "We are in shock. Mike was a selfless leader and a true gentleman."

The incident happened at the 6200 block of Wellington Avenue, and also caused a power outage after hydro wires were downed. Gas lines were also ruptured as a result of the uprooted tree.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” says Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy, from West Vancouver Police. “We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

