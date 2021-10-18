Trending Tags

Hong Kong Bans Air Canada Flights From Vancouver But Is Allowing Toronto Pearson Routes In

Passengers affected by the two-week ban have been rebooked and offered travel options.

@yvrairport | Instagram, scukrov | Dreamstime

A two-week ban on Air Canada passenger flights from Vancouver to Hong Kong has come into effect.

According to a press release, Flight AC007 had a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, while another traveller failed to follow the Hong Kong local health rules by not providing health information.

As a result, officials in Hong Kong have suspended all Air Canada flights from Vancouver International Airport until October 29.

A spokesperson for Air Canada told CBC that passengers who were unable to be rebooked on to another flight within three hours of their original booking were being offered a refund.

Flights arriving into Hong Kong from Toronto Pearson International Airport are not affected by this order.

