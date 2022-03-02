Editions

WestJet Is Having A 'Throwback Prices' Sale On Flights & You Can Fly To Cancun For $240

Some flights between Canadian cities are less than $60!

The interior of a WestJet plane.

@westjet | Instagram

If you've been craving some sunshine or a new city to explore, WestJet's mega sale on flights and vacations might be the solution to your problem.

The Canadian airline announced the new promotion on Twitter on February 28.

"It's our 26th birthday!" reads the tweet. "While a lot has changed since the '90s, our commitment to our guests and WestJetters hasn’t, and we’re celebrating with throwback prices all week long."

Since Canada's travel restrictions have eased a little, now might be the perfect time to visit a new part of the country, soak up some sun in the south or take a trip to Europe at a fraction of the cost the flights usually sell for.

For instance, if you want to fly from Toronto to Cancun, a flight down to the tropical city could cost as low as $240 one way.

Flights between some of Canada's major cities are also on super sale. Montreal to Toronto could cost as little as $57, Calgary to Toronto starts at $58 and Vancouver to Toronto could be as low as $80.

If you're looking to get away to Europe, a flight from Toronto to London, England, could be as low as $259 while a flight to Paris could set you back as little as $297.

If you want to get in on these prices, you'll need to book by March 7, 2022.

The promo includes dates from now until December 15, 2022, and there are no blackout dates. It's also valid for everywhere that WestJet flies to and is applicable for basic, econo, premium and business classes.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

