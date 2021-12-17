Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Money

Federal Minimum Wage Is Going Up To $15 At The End Of 2021 But Workers Could Get Paid More

It all depends on provincial and territorial minimum wage!

Federal Minimum Wage Is Going Up To $15 At The End Of 2021 But Workers Could Get Paid More
Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

At the end of the year, Canada's federal minimum wage is going to increase to $15 but some workers could get paid more than that.

In the 2021 budget, the government proposed a pay hike for workers in the federally regulated private sector and the new $15 an hour minimum wage will come into effect on December 29, 2021.

The federally regulated private sector covers many different industries including airlines, airports, banks, First Nations band councils, most federal Crown corporations (like Canada Post), postal and courier services, radio and television broadcasting, road transportation services and telecommunications.

There are about 26,000 people in the federally regulated private sector that currently earn less than $15 an hour who will get a pay increase with this new rate.

Most of those employees are in Ontario and Quebec.

For workers who are in provinces or territories where the local minimum wage is higher than the federal rate, the higher hourly wage is what they'll be paid.

The amendments to the Canada Labour Code that set the new federal minimum wage also make sure that the rate will rise with inflation.

Starting in 2022, the wage will be adjusted every year on April 1.

There are seven provinces that have minimum wage lower than the new federal rate of pay.

Minimum wage is $13.50 in Quebec, $13 in P.E.I., $12.95 in Nova Scotia, $12.75 in Newfoundland, $11.95 in Manitoba, $11.81 in Saskatchewan and $11.75 in New Brunswick.

Ontario's minimum wage will be lower than the federal minimum wage. However, the Ontario government said in November that it will propose legislation that would increase the province's minimum wage to $15 per hour starting January 1, 2022.

Currently, Nunavut has the highest hourly rate in Canada at $16 an hour!

From Your Site Articles

These Are The Top Industries In Canada That Have Seen Wages Go Up The Most This Year

Even the industry with the least wage growth pays over $20 an hour! 💸

Jason Goodman | Unsplash, Sigmund | Unsplash

If anyone is looking to make a career move right now, the top industries in Canada that have seen the biggest pay increases this year have been revealed.

New payroll data was released by Intuit QuickBooks Canada that show the five industries with the most wage growth for small business workers over the past year, from November 2020 to November 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Jobs With Canada Post, FedEx & Purolator You Can Apply To That Pay More Than Minimum Wage

Some positions offer over $21 an hour! 📦💸

FedEx, Canada Post

It's that time of year and big courier companies are looking for help which means you can find so many FedEx, Purolator and Canada Post jobs to apply for including ones that pay way more than minimum wage.

With these positions that are available, the pay ranges from over $17 an hour to over $21 an hour and that's way higher than even the highest minimum wage in Canada which is $16 an hour in Nunavut as of November 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How Canada's Minimum Wage Compares To Other Countries Around The Globe

BRB, moving to Australia. 💸💸💸

Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime, Garry Wolsey | Dreamstime

In October, the minimum wage in four Canadian provinces increased, meaning there's now a difference of $4.25 between the country's highest and lowest minimum wages.

Nunavut has the highest rate, coming in at $16 per hour, while New Brunswick comes in at the lowest, with just $11.75 per hour.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How Much You Need To Make To Afford A Basic Life In Ontario's Cheapest Regions

It might be time to ask your boss for that raise!

Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime, Sian Cox | Dreamstime

City living ain't cheap –well, living anywhere in Ontario isn't cheap, but there are some areas where you can get by with a little less coin.

Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) released Ontario's updated living wages by region on November 1, 2021, and Sault Ste. Marie is the cheapest listed place to live in Ontario, with the lowest living wage rate of $16.20 per hour.

Keep Reading Show less