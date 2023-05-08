Passengers On A Plane To Florida Brought Back The Mannequin Challenge & The Crew Joined In
"Petition to bring this trend back."
The Mannequin Challenge is an iconic trend that ran its course, but TikTokers are desperate to give it another go. A dance team flying on Virgin Atlantic from Europe to the U.S. got the whole crew involved to "freeze-frame" everyone live in action.
What else would you do on a nine-hour flight out of England to Florida?
It's been years since the trend began and people still think it's so "iconic." Passengers of all ages on the plane — from toddlers to full-grown adults — posed for the camera as someone went around playing "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd. The idea is to make people look like...well, mannequins.
You can see Virgin Atlantic flight attendants posing with their carts, people pretending to take selfies, someone sitting there with pringles in her mouth and another acting as though their luggage was falling on them.
@intensitycheeranddance20
When you get the whole flight and crew involved 🤪 Thank you @VirginAtlantic #mannequinchallenge #virginatlantic
The dance team uploaded the video on April 19 and it received 3.1 million views, 350.6K likes and over 3,500 comments.
"The mannequin challenge era was iconic," one verified user replied.
Others wondered how they got everyone on the plane to agree to it.
"This is INCREDIBLE," one person wrote in all caps. It even caught the attention of Grammy award winner, Kamille, who admitted to missing the challenge with all her heart.
The dance team replied they are committed to bringing it back and it seems that's the general consensus of what TikTok creators want, according to the comment section.
The women were on their way to The Dance Worlds competition, according to FOX13 Seattle, which was on April 22-24.