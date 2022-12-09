15 Strangers Rented A Van After Their Flight Was Cancelled & Went On An Epic TikTok Road Trip
"I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐"
There's nothing worse than a cancelled flight, especially when you desperately have to be at your destination for something you can't miss.
A group of strangers recently found themselves in that awful position after Frontier Airlines cancelled their trip, so they responded with a plan that sounds like it's straight out of a movie.
Rather than wait for a new flight, they grouped up and decided to drive to their destination in a 15-seater van.
TikToker Alanah Story described the epic adventure in a series of now-viral TikTok videos, and the first video already has 3.7 million views.
"So I'm at the airport, and our sh*t gets cancelled," Story says in her video. "So me and a bunch of strangers and my family; we decide to rent a 15-passenger van and ride back 8 hours back to Tennessee."
@alanahstory21
I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico
She then introduced the "gang" of strangers on the trip, which included students, couples, parents and a guy whom everyone just started calling a "spy." Other than that, they all gave themselves numbers instead of sharing names for the trip.
Story says they all rented a van from Hertz and then set out from the airport in Orlando en route to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Their story captivated people on TikTok, with many asking for updates in the comments.
"Alright, we're three hours into our impromptu road trip, and we are now in Georgia, and so I'm going to let everybody give their updates," Story says at the beginning of her second video before passing her phone around.
Number one was the driver, a father on a mission to drive his daughter to the University of Tennessee for a tour.
"I'm not tired. I'm ready to go, another five hours," he said in the video.
Passenger number five took the phone and stirred some drama by saying, "number three and four don't wanna talk. We don't know what's going on."
Others had different priorities, like the passenger who said, "they told me we're stopping at the liquor store," while another said, "I just like snacks."
People in the comment section loved the updates from the "tired" group of strangers.
One commenter wrote: "The driver was such an obvious choice to be the driver, lol, vacation dad vibes all the way."
Another wrote: "UT girl needs to mention this in her application essay, lmaoo."
Story posted the third and final update saying, "It's 8:30 in the morning, and we just made it to Knoxville so let's wrap this story up."
The dad behind the wheel, a.k.a. passenger number one, went first.
"I'm really grateful to all these guys right here because my baby girl had her heart set out to make this appointment for the University of Tennessee, but we made our 10 a.m. appointment all because of the community that got together," he said to the camera. He then urged university officials to take the trip as proof of the "level of commitment" they'd be getting from his family.
The "spy" also got a chance to speak but only spoke in German, so we can't tell you exactly what he said.
Once again, the commenters loved the content and rooted for all the individual strangers to have success moving forward.
One commenter pointed out that "that girl got a college essay HANDED TO HER ON A SILVER PLATTER!" referring to the young girl trying to make it to her UT campus tour.
Another wrote, "I hope Hertz reimburses them !!!!!! This is a beautiful advertisement!"
Others were really invested in the group and urged them to stay in touch.
"You realize that now once every like 3-6 years, you all have to get together and have dinner or something, right?" wrote one commenter. "It's the law."
"The Mexican Russian German spies were my favourite. I would travel with them any day," wrote another user.
Since being posted, many news channels have covered the story and interviewed the passengers.
The dad, Carlos Cordero, later told CNN that "things happen" and sometimes you just have to adapt.
"Don't let the small stuff affect you, and you make the best of it," he said. "I think that's the lesson."