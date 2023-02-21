How Do Airline Toilets Work? A Flight Attendant Cleared Up The No 1 & 2 Questions On TikTok
If you’ve ever wondered what happens to people’s waste after they flush the toilet on a plane, then one flight attendant on TikTok is here to answer all your questions.
And no, it doesn’t just get dumped out of the plane mid-air.
The official TikTok account for the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines posted a video of one of their flight attendants explaining how the washroom system works on flights, and it's actually quite informative.
The video starts with a short skit showing a customer on a flight wondering, "If someone does a number two, where does it go?" as a person leaves the washroom.
The next clip shows the flight attendant answering the customer’s questions and explaining that it’s actually "not that difficult" to deal with passengers number 1 and 2.
"Your number one and two go through the pipes fitted throughout the plane. It then goes into a tank that contains chemicals to break down your…you know what," the flight attendant explains.
"This way, more waste fits into the tank, and it relieves the stench. The waste tank is eventually emptied after arrival."
Next, the flight attendant explains why the toilet bowls in planes don’t contain any water like a regular toilet would, and there’s actually a very logical reason for it.
She explains that planes use "a vacuum system when flushing; aka the well-known suction sound."
"This has a few advantages. For example, less water is used, so more suitcases and passengers can be taken on the plane."
People in the comment section praised the KLM TikTok account and flight attendant for the "well-explained" video.
Others confessed that they had a very different idea of what happens to people’s washroom waste.
One user commented, "I just assumed we dumped it mid-air," followed by the laughing emoji, which received over 14,100 likes.
Another person wrote a similar comment saying, "“my entire life, I thought they just dumped it out mid-flight."
Other tiktokers shared how the suction sound of the vacuum flush scares them.
"I hate the airplane flushing sound so much that I open the door before flushing so I can run," wrote one user.
Similarly, another user wrote, "when a toilet is flushed on a plane, it scares me lol, so I have to wash my hands first and then run for my life."
A user claiming to be an airport worker chimed in the comment section and wrote, "I'm the lucky guy that gets to empty the tanks when you're getting your bags!" to which KLM’s account wrote back, "teamwork makes the dream work!"
If you’ve ever wondered what happened to human waste on planes, now you know!
