A Flight Attendant Debunked Some Common Plane Myths & You Do Get More Drunk When Flying
"Make sure you make good choices when you're flying."
Have you ever wondered if the water is safe to drink on a flight or whether you get drunk faster when drinking in the sky?
A Virgin Atlantic flight attendant who has been asked a lot of these questions answered them in a TikTok video and people are loving the information.
TikToker Brodie Capron posted a "get un-ready with me" video in which she shared some of the knowledge she's acquired when doing her job.
In her first Q&A, Capron answers if the water on the plane is safe to drink, and she responds that it's filtered and completely safe to consume.
However, in a follow-up video she does clarify that what she meant by that was the bottled water served by flight attendants during flights is safe, while the tap water is not.
"Obviously the tap water in a plane is not safe to drink. You can wash your hands in it, you can go to the toilet, but don't drink it," she explained.
As for why the window shades need to be up during take-off and landing, that's for safety purposes.
"Because you can see the engines and we can't so you've got to let us know if something happens."
Capron also clarified that the human waste produced on a plane does not get released into the sky, but it goes into a sewage tank and that gets emptied once the plane lands.
Another question the TikToker addressed is why airline passengers are required to put oxygen masks on themselves before helping others.
"You won't be very useful if you don't have oxygen on yourself," she explained.
@brodie.capron
Anything else you want to know? ✈️ #fyp #flightattendant #cabincrew #crewlife #aviation #traveltiktok
When answering if the plane doors can be opened when a plane is in the sky, Capron said not "unless you have superhuman strength."
When it comes to carry-on bags having to be under a certain weight, the Virgin Atlantic flight attendant noted that the overhead storage bins can only handle so much.
Finally, Capron answered the question of whether passengers get more drunk when flying.
"Yes, because of the lower oxygen percentage in the air. The effects of alcohol are greater so make sure you make good choices when you're flying."
With over 600,000 views, many people who watched the video appreciated the information Capron shared.
"I actually learnt something new. Nice. Thanks for knowledge," one person said.
"Very interesting, some of what you said is common sense I thought, but all good to know," another person commented.
Others asked Capron more questions in the comments, which she answered, including why the tray tables have to be up during take-off and landing.
Capron replied by saying that is in case of an emergency landing and so that nothing slows people down if they have to get off the plane quickly.
Based on all the comments on Capron's TikTok video, it's clear many people have a lot of questions when it comes to flying.
In her follow-up video Capron did explain that she's not an expert on any of the questions she answers in her videos and she's simply sharing information she learned in ground school and online.
