This Canadian City Made The List Of 'The World's Greatest Places' In 2023 (PHOTOS)
Spoiler alert: It's not Toronto!
Vancouverites can throw their hands up in the air and let out a cheer because the city is getting some serious recognition from Time Magazine.
Vancouver made the list of the greatest places in the world, for people to go and explore in 2023. If you're not a local it's officially time to add this Canadian destination to your bucket list, along with Churchill, Manitoba — which also made the Time list.
"To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," the website said.
This resulted in a list of 50 spots, each with its own uniquely exciting qualities that will have travellers everywhere searching for flight deals.
Vancouver got a special shout-out for its "eclectic cuisine" and given the Michelin recognition the city recently got, it's safe to say this is true.
Of course, Vancouver can't be mentioned without a discussion of surrounding outdoor activities. Time Magazine said that people can head out to explore kayaking and skiing in the city, on top of indoor attractions like restaurants and markets.
Published on Main, Burdock & Co, and Salmon n' Bannock all got special shoutouts from the publication.
"Beyond the city's eclectic food scene, there’s plenty to keep visitors occupied. Check out the brand new Rainbow Park, which pays homage to the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, and Squamish nations who named the park sθәqәlxenәm ts’exwts’áxwi7 (rainbow)," it added.
It also listed other spots to check out in the city, that'll make your trip a guaranteed great one.
Vancouver was sandwiched between Washington, D.C. and Pantelleria, Italy on the list — so it's in good company!