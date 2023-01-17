8 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Get A 3-Course Dinner For $25 During Winterlicious
Reservations are open!
Winterlicious is returning to Toronto and you'll be able to indulge in three-course prix fixe meals at over 220 restaurants. The drool-worthy event is running from January 27 to February 9, 2023 and reservations are already open.
There are six different price points for lunch and dinner when it comes to the meals. The dinner menus range from $25 to $75 and if you're looking to save some money, here are eight restaurants where you can enjoy a three-course dinner for just $25.
Free Times Café
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Jewish, Middle Eastern
Address: 320 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feast on a number of delicious dishes at this downtown spot. The Winterlicious menu features items like Sweet Potato Carrot Ginger Soup, a Deluxe Vegan Burger, and Blueberry Banana Challah Bread Pudding.
Bukhara Grill
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Vegetarian, Indian
Address: 2241A Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in authentic Indian fare at this spot for $25 during Winterlicious. The dinner menu includes Vegetable Samosa, Butter Chicken, and Mango Ice Cream.
Bowl of Karma
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 1036 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Beaches, this Indian spot is offering a variety of drool-worthy dishes on its Winterlicious menu. You can enjoy items like crushed samosas as an app, Butter Chicken Pasta for a main, and Oat Milk Masala Chai for dessert.
iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 1690 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a taste of the Philippines with this three-course dinner. Dishes include Filipino Spring Roll, Chicken BBQ, and Mochi of the Philippines for dessert.
Mannat
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 839 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Little Italy to enjoy a cheap three-course dinner at this venue. There are so many options to choose from such as Chicken Hot & Sour Soup, Shrimp Curry, and Rice Pudding.
Bar Bacan
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Argentinian, Latin American, Venezuelan
Address: 369 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family business is serving up a variety of local dishes including Beef Empanada, Cachapa With Cheese, and Flan with Dulce de Leche. There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
MeNami Restaurant
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 5469 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Japanese eatery has so many options to choose from. You can order items like Torched Salmon Tataki, Vegetable & Mushroom Udon, and Blueberry Creme Brulee.
Kothur Indian Cuisine
Price: $25 for dinner
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 2403 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This authentic spot is serving up apps like the Meat Samosa, Mixed Vegetable Curry for the main dish, Carrot Halwa for dessert, and more.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.