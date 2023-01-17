Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
restaurants toronto

8 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Get A 3-Course Dinner For $25 During Winterlicious

Reservations are open!

Ontario Associate Editor
Woman at restaurant holding a drink. Right: Bowl of cheesy noodles.

Woman at restaurant holding a drink. Right: Bowl of cheesy noodles.

@jessofmed | Instagram, @lilyylovesfood | Instagram

Winterlicious is returning to Toronto and you'll be able to indulge in three-course prix fixe meals at over 220 restaurants. The drool-worthy event is running from January 27 to February 9, 2023 and reservations are already open.

There are six different price points for lunch and dinner when it comes to the meals. The dinner menus range from $25 to $75 and if you're looking to save some money, here are eight restaurants where you can enjoy a three-course dinner for just $25.

Free Times Café

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Jewish, Middle Eastern

Address: 320 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feast on a number of delicious dishes at this downtown spot. The Winterlicious menu features items like Sweet Potato Carrot Ginger Soup, a Deluxe Vegan Burger, and Blueberry Banana Challah Bread Pudding.

Menu

Bukhara Grill

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Vegetarian, Indian

Address: 2241A Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in authentic Indian fare at this spot for $25 during Winterlicious. The dinner menu includes Vegetable Samosa, Butter Chicken, and Mango Ice Cream.

Menu

Bowl of Karma

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 1036 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Beaches, this Indian spot is offering a variety of drool-worthy dishes on its Winterlicious menu. You can enjoy items like crushed samosas as an app, Butter Chicken Pasta for a main, and Oat Milk Masala Chai for dessert.

Menu

iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Filipino

Address: 1690 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a taste of the Philippines with this three-course dinner. Dishes include Filipino Spring Roll, Chicken BBQ, and Mochi of the Philippines for dessert.

Menu

Mannat

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 839 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head to Little Italy to enjoy a cheap three-course dinner at this venue. There are so many options to choose from such as Chicken Hot & Sour Soup, Shrimp Curry, and Rice Pudding.

Menu

Bar Bacan

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Argentinian, Latin American, Venezuelan

Address: 369 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family business is serving up a variety of local dishes including Beef Empanada, Cachapa With Cheese, and Flan with Dulce de Leche. There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Menu

MeNami Restaurant

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 5469 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Japanese eatery has so many options to choose from. You can order items like Torched Salmon Tataki, Vegetable & Mushroom Udon, and Blueberry Creme Brulee.

Menu

Kothur Indian Cuisine

Price: $25 for dinner

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 2403 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: This authentic spot is serving up apps like the Meat Samosa, Mixed Vegetable Curry for the main dish, Carrot Halwa for dessert, and more.

Menu

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...