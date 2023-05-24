Ottawa's Chinatown Night Market Is Like A Mini Trip To Asia & You Can Feast On Endless Food
It's back for another year!
You can feel like you've travelled to Asia this summer just by walking around downtown Ottawa's Chinatown next month.
The city will host Ottawa's Chinatown Night Market from June 2 to June 4, 2023, after "great success from 2022."
"We are making the 2023 Ottawa Chinatown Night Market an event you'd never forget!" Ottawa Chinatown's website states.
The night market will be a "melting pot of cultural foods" from local spots to out-of-town favourites.
The event is three days and will have various multicultural performances, including a dragon, lion dance, live music, martial arts, instrument performances and other surprises.
All ages are welcome at the night market, so make sure to take your little ones with you to enjoy a weekend filled with food and non-stop performances from all over the world.
Some cuisines that will be featured at the event, other than Asian food, will include Mexican, Indian, Middle Eastern, Canadian, Brazilian and more.
To enter the event is free, and you will have the chance to buy things from the vendors themselves when you get there.
The night market is located in Ottawa Chinatown between Bronson Avenue and Bell Street North, and timings vary by day, so make sure to check out the timings on the BIA's website.
Remember that if you were planning to drive to the event this year due to multiple road closures, you could experience some traffic and parking will be available at city parking lots outside of the premises.As a result, peoplee will only enter the market on foot. Otherwis,e hopping on the OC Transpo is another way to get close to the event as possible.
Ottawa's Chinatown Night Market 2023
Price: Free
When: June 2 to June 4
Address: Chinatown, Somerset St. West, between Bronson Av. and Bell St., Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: To indulge in all the food options and enjoy a day filled with performers, vendors and more in the heart of downtown Ottawa.