8 Underrated Places To Visit In Quebec That Are Just A Road Trip From Ontario
Time to hit the road! 🚗
With the weather turning cool and the leaves in brilliant shades of red and gold, now is a great time for an Ontario road trip.
If you're itching for an adventure that's just a road trip away from the province, we've rounded up underrated places in Quebec that you'll want to add to your travel list.
From picturesque villages nestled in the heart of nature to charming small towns that feel like another country, La Belle Province is a goldmine of underrated travel spots.
Buckle up! Here are eight places to visit in Quebec on your next road trip from Ontario.
Knowlton
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque village in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec makes for the ideal holiday destination all year round.
Located about 3 hours from Ottawa and 6 and half hours from Toronto, Knowlton has been called one of Quebec's most beautiful villages, and is home to boutique shopping and antique dealers, quaint restaurants and cafes, country inns and B&Bs.
With its colonial-style buildings and gorgeous mountains, the village resembles a charming New England town, except here, the people speak French.
The village is also located along the Wine Route, and makes for a great place to savour some local wine.
Saint Sauveur
Why You Need To Go: Saint Saveur is a gorgeous ski town in the Laurentians region that offers fewer crowds than the often busy Mont Tremblant.
The town is located just 45 minutes from Montreal, about 2 hours from Ottawa and about 6 hours from Toronto.
The charming resort town offers tons of activities in all seasons, including quaint shopping on the town's main street, biking and hiking trails in the Laurentian Valley, and a diverse restaurant scene, whether you're seeking comfort or gourmet dishes.
There's also beautiful golfing sites and the P'tit Train du Nord, a linear park that serves as a trail and cycle path in the Laurentians.
For a place to stay, consider checking into the cozy Manoir Saint-Sauveur, a resort hotel in the town surrounded by breathtaking scenery.
In winter, be sure to also visit the Mont-Saint-Sauveur ski resort for Quebec’s largest snow park and the "longest skiing season in Canada."
Montebello
Why You Need To Go: Located 5 and a half hours from Toronto, just under 3 hours from Kingston and less than an hour from Ottawa, Montebello is a small town in the Outaouais region brimming with charm.
Here, you'll find the impressive Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello, which is said to be the world's largest log cabin, offering beautiful scenery and more than 40 unique activities for a "true Canadian experience."
The region also offers plenty of nature experiences, including multiple hiking trails great for solo hikers and families alike, and the popular Omega Park, where you can discover different species of wild animals living in their natural habitat and even sleep among wolves.
Chelsea
Why You Need To Go: Just 30 minutes from Ottawa, Chelsea is a cozy destination for a getaway, with several art galleries, boutiques, cafes, nature experiences and more.
The area is known as the gateway to Gatineau Park, a year-round spot for nature lovers where you can camp, or hike along the multi-use trails to stunning beautiful lakes and caves.
The park is especially lovely to visit during fall, when it comes alive in hues of red, yellow and orange.
If you're looking to unwind, you'll also find the luxurious Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland.
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Just under 4 hours from Kingston, Ontario, Sutton is a "true mountain village" in Quebec with endless activities for every season.
There are plenty of walking and hiking trails here, including at Mont Sutton, where you can hike to the top of the mountain and take a chairlift ride back while enjoying spectacular fall views.
For more nature experiences, there's also the Sutton Natural Environment Park, where you'll find multiple hikes of varying difficulties and camping opportunities.
There are also a number of wineries and cider houses in town, charming boutiques and shopping, and an alpaca farm where you can get to know the adorable animals.
Lac Sacacomie
Why You Need To Go: Located in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Lac Sacacomie (aka Sacacomie Lake) in the Laurentians is a peaceful spot to unwind.
The lake, which is about 3 and a half hours from Ottawa or four and a half hours from Kingston, is renowned for the clarity of its waters, making for a beautiful spot to kayak or canoe.
The Sacacomie Hotel, located on the edge of the lake, offers cozy accommodations and a wide range of activities, no matter the season. The hotel is considered a "jewel" of the area, nestled in the forest with a breathtaking view overlooking the lake.
Things to do here include canoeing, kayaking, fishing, mountain biking, bear watching, dog sledding and snowmobiling in the winter. You can also pop in for a bite or drink on the terrace, which has views of the mountain and the majestic lake, or taste European-inspired dishes at the on-site restaurant.
North Hatley
Why You Need To Go: About 3 hours and 30 minutes from Ottawa, North Hatley is a scenic village that's breathtaking in the fall.
Known as one of the most beautiful small towns of Quebec, the quaint village in the Eastern Townships is filled with charm, home to heritage residences, bistros and cafes, bed and breakfasts and boutique shopping.
It also has a picturesque white gazebo that makes the town feel like a Canadian version of Stars Hollowfrom Gilmore Girls.
The area's gorgeous setting makes it an enchanting place for autumn walks and bike rides, with panoramic views of the surrounding hills.
For places to stay, consider checking into the Manoir Hovey Relais & Châteaux which has been called the best resort hotel in Canada for 2023.
Wakefield
Why You Need To Go: Less than 30 minutes from Ottawa and just under 5 hours from Toronto, Wakefield is a quaint village in the Outaouais region known for its culture and rich history that makes for a relaxing getaway spot.
The village's famous covered bridge is a must-see during any visit, but is especially cute in fall. Covered bridges are known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with a loved one.
On the outskirts of the village, you'll also find theWakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, a paradise of pampering which offers luxury spa treatments and fine dining, and is located close to Gatineau Park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.