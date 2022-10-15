You Can Sleep With Wolves At This Park In Canada & It's The Only Thing Like It In The Country
Ready to howl at the moon? 🌕🐺
For a truly one-of-a-kind experience in Canada, why not spend a night among wolves?
In Quebec's Parc Omega, you can book a "Wolf Cabin" where you can spend a night getting to know the pack.
The experience is certainly unique, allowing you to safely view tons of grey wolves up close and see them in their natural habitat.
The rustic cabin features a large window where you can sit and view the animals while you enjoy a morning coffee.
In terms of what you get with your stay, the cabin comes with all the creature comforts of home, including a queen-sized bed, a fireplace (and wood), a mini-fridge and microwave, dishes and cutlery, a Nespresso coffee machine, an outdoor fire pit and a bathroom with a shower.
How much does Parc Omega cost?
The Parc Omega wolf cabins start at $559.
While the experience isn't cheap, the cabin fits up to four people, so you can grab some friends and split the cost. Admission to the park is also included in the price.
If you're looking for a bigger space, you can also book a Wolf Chalet or Wolf Lodge, both of which fit up to six people.
The park is just an hour from Ottawa and one hour and 30 minutes from Montreal.
Parc Omega is a great place to see tons of Canadian wildlife and even has a safari trail where you can spot elk, bison, deer, bears and foxes in their natural habitats.
You can book a stay with wolves right now in a cabin for the summer of 2023, although the lodges and chalets have some availability over the next few months during winter.
Round up your friends and start planning!
Parc Omega Wolf Cabins
Price: $559+
Address: 399 Route 323 N., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This stay at Quebec's Parc Omega is a totally one-of-a-kind experience that allows you to see beautiful grey wolves up close and personal.
Accessibility: Park facilities are adapted for those with reduced mobility, but some hiking paths may be inaccessible.