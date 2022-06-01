Canada's Weather Is Still In Winter Mode & There Are Snowfall Warnings On The First Day Of June
Oh, Canada. ❄️
It's the first day of June and, of course, Canada's weather is still in winter mode with snow in the forecast for some areas.
The Weather Network has revealed that parts of the country are being gripped by winter and Environment Canada has even issued winter storm warnings!
While it's not officially the summer season yet, June 1 actually marks the official start of "meteorological summer."
Some parts of the country are experiencing summerlike heat and humidity while others are still dealing with winter.
According to The Weather Network, deep upper-level low-pressure centres are keeping cold and stormy conditions locked into place.
Northern parts of Manitoba are getting a "prolonged period of snowfall," strong northerly winds and the risk of freezing rain on Wednesday, June 1.
Between 20 centimetres and 30 centimetres of snow is expected through Thursday, June 2, and blowing snow is a possibility.
Also, parts of Newfoundland & Labrador will continue to see heavy snow because of a cold onshore flow from the north Atlantic Ocean.
Snowfall amounts through Wednesday, June 1 are forecast to be very high in some places along the eastern coast of Labrador.
The snowy season has been sticking around lately with parts of Canada dealing with wintery weather and even blizzard conditions in April and May.
If you're eager to put winter behind you and really dive into summer, it's expected to be a "sizzling" season for many regions in this country and one summer forecast is calling for hot, humid weather.
