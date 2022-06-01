Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada weather

Canada's Weather Is Still In Winter Mode & There Are Snowfall Warnings On The First Day Of June

Oh, Canada. ❄️

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Snow on the ground in Canada during the spring season.

Snow on the ground in Canada during the spring season.

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

It's the first day of June and, of course, Canada's weather is still in winter mode with snow in the forecast for some areas.

The Weather Network has revealed that parts of the country are being gripped by winter and Environment Canada has even issued winter storm warnings!

While it's not officially the summer season yet, June 1 actually marks the official start of "meteorological summer."

Some parts of the country are experiencing summerlike heat and humidity while others are still dealing with winter.

According to The Weather Network, deep upper-level low-pressure centres are keeping cold and stormy conditions locked into place.

Northern parts of Manitoba are getting a "prolonged period of snowfall," strong northerly winds and the risk of freezing rain on Wednesday, June 1.

Between 20 centimetres and 30 centimetres of snow is expected through Thursday, June 2, and blowing snow is a possibility.

Also, parts of Newfoundland & Labrador will continue to see heavy snow because of a cold onshore flow from the north Atlantic Ocean.

Snowfall amounts through Wednesday, June 1 are forecast to be very high in some places along the eastern coast of Labrador.

The snowy season has been sticking around lately with parts of Canada dealing with wintery weather and even blizzard conditions in April and May.

If you're eager to put winter behind you and really dive into summer, it's expected to be a "sizzling" season for many regions in this country and one summer forecast is calling for hot, humid weather.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...