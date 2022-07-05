Canada's Arctic Is In A Heat Wave & One Spot Is Hitting 30 C For 5 Days In A Row This Week
It's the only place in the country that's forecast to get a continual stretch of heat like this! ☀️
Things are heating up with Canada's weather! The country's arctic is in a heat wave, and one spot is hitting 30 C for five days in a row this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), "extremely warm temperatures" are impacting communities in northern parts of the country and even extending north of the Arctic Circle.
Inuvik, Northwest Territories, reached 30 C over the Canada Day long weekend, and the town is forecast to hit that mark again a few more times this week.
Also, the town of Norman Wells is on track to hit 30 C almost every day this week, which could potentially break heat records.
It's the only place in Canada that will have five days in a row with temperatures at 30 C this week, according to TWN.
The "unusual stretch" of warm weather in the Arctic is because of a "rex block" that's hovering over western Canada and "acting like a logjam in the jet stream."
So, areas under the ridge of this system are experiencing warmer than normal temperatures for an extended period of time.
"The ridge responsible for the heat will slowly slide east through the middle of July, allowing the warmth to spread over Nunavut over the next two weeks," said TWN. "Temperatures could come in more than 20 degrees above seasonal."
Lightning strikes during recent thunderstorms that are the result of the heat wave have caused wildfires in parts of Yukon.
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Northwest Territories and Yukon because of the heat along with air quality and special weather statements because of wildfires.
In parts of the Northwest Territories, high daytime and nighttime temperatures "are creating dangerous heat conditions."
"Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times," Environment Canada said. "Individuals may experience symptoms, such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath."
Canada's summer forecast is calling for a "sizzling" season in most of the country, especially in central and western parts of the country where temperatures could reach 30 C to 35 C during July.
Another forecast is also predicting hot, humid weather for parts of the country, but there are also risks of intense storms!
