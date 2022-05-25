NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be Cheapest At The Pumps

A bit of relief is better than none.

Toronto Staff Writer
Petro-Canada gas station.

Petro-Canada gas station.

Google Maps

Drivers who wait till tomorrow to fill their tanks could be rewarded with some measly savings. Huzzah! Ontario gas prices are set to drop, not nearly enough, again.

According to Gas Price Wizard, most of the province will see prices drop by 1 to 2 cents on Thursday, bringing cities like Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa, and Windsor to an average of 196.9 cents per litre. Cool, still poor.

The only place that could offer a tad bit less at the pumps is Peterborough, 194.9 cents per litre. It's hardly a flex, but those cents add up, folks.

The absolute worst places to fuel up in Ontario will be Thunder Bay, 203.9, and Sudbury at a pearl-clutching 216.6 cents per litre.

At the rate things have been going, motorists should count themselves lucky every time they dodge $2 a litre, which has already happened, several times this spring.

But, is there hope for vehicle owners, or will gas join the real estate market in the province's unofficial dead-for-everyone category?

Thankfully, there's a tiny light at the end of the tunnel.

In April, the government revealed a new plan to cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

According to Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, the cuts, along with the scrapped fees for licence plate renewals, could "help save households on average $465 in 2022."

In conclusion, actual savings could be here by the summer, and maybe you should bike to work until then.

